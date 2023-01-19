 Skip to main content

Vanessa Fire Tables Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Ove Decors

  Recalled Ove Décor Vanessa Fire Table
Name of Product:
Vanessa 42-inch Fire Tables
Hazard:

The gas hose can come into contact with the heat shield, melting the hose and igniting the fire table, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 470 (In addition, about 14 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ove Decors toll-free at 866-839-2888 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@ovedecors.com, or online at https://www.ovedecors.com/us/vanessa-firetable-recall or www.ovedecors.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ove Decors’ Vanessa gas fire tables. The dark charcoal-colored round, 50,000 BTU fire tables measure about 42 inches in diameter and 23.5 inches tall; and weighs about 154 lbs. They have a cement base with a pull-out tray for a standard-sized liquid propane (LP) tank and a powder-coated steel fire bowl with a black artificial stone top and reflective glass bead fire bed. The tables operate with push button ignition and have an adjustable flame with a steel burner cover included.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire tables, make sure the gas tank is OFF, and contact Ove Decors for a free repair kit, including shipping. Consumer will receive a spring hook to keep the hose away from the heat shield and a warning label.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ove Decors has received one incident report of a gas hose melting causing the table to catch fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Build.com., HomeDepot.com, Houzz.com, Kbauthority.com, LampPlus.com, Lowes.com, Overstock.com, TotallyFurniture.com, TractorSupply.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from April 2020 through October 2022 for between $800 and $1,500.
Importer(s):

Ove Decors, of Laval, QC, Canada 

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-093
