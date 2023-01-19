Vanessa Fire Tables Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Ove Decors

The gas hose can come into contact with the heat shield, melting the hose and igniting the fire table, posing a fire hazard.
About 470 (In addition, about 14 units were sold in Canada)
Ove Decors toll-free at 866-839-2888 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@ovedecors.com, or online at https://www.ovedecors.com/us/vanessa-firetable-recall or www.ovedecors.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ove Decors’ Vanessa gas fire tables. The dark charcoal-colored round, 50,000 BTU fire tables measure about 42 inches in diameter and 23.5 inches tall; and weighs about 154 lbs. They have a cement base with a pull-out tray for a standard-sized liquid propane (LP) tank and a powder-coated steel fire bowl with a black artificial stone top and reflective glass bead fire bed. The tables operate with push button ignition and have an adjustable flame with a steel burner cover included.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire tables, make sure the gas tank is OFF, and contact Ove Decors for a free repair kit, including shipping. Consumer will receive a spring hook to keep the hose away from the heat shield and a warning label.
Ove Decors has received one incident report of a gas hose melting causing the table to catch fire. No injuries have been reported.
Ove Decors, of Laval, QC, Canada
