DR Power Equipment Recalls Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard

Pieces from the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums can come loose inside the unit and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard to users and bystanders.
About 57,200 (In addition, about 956 were sold in Canada)
DR Power LLP toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://drpower.com/recalls or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf blowers and vacuums, and tow-behind leaf vacuums with the following model numbers:
|Unit Type
|Model Numbers
|Walk-Behind Leaf Blower
|LB16020DEN
|LB16020DMNR
|LB16020DENR
|LB18020DEN
|LB16020DMN
|LB18020DENR
|Walk-Behind Leaf Vacuum
|WL33006DMN
|WL35008DENSD
|WL33006DMNR
|WL35008DMN
|WL35008DEN
|WL35008DMNR
|WL35008DENR
|WL35008DMNSD
|Tow-Behind LL3
|LL31027DMN
|LL33032DEN
|LL33032DENR
|LL33032DENSD
|LL33032DMN
|LL35045DEN
|LL35045DMN
|LL35045DMNR
|LL37045DEN
|LL37045DMN
|LL37045DMNR
|LL37045DMNSD
|LL37060DEN
|LL37060DENR
|Tow-Behind LL2
|LL21009DMN
|LL21009DMNR
|LL21009DMNSD
|LL23009DEN
|LL23009DENR
|LL23009DENSD
|LL23009DMN
|LL23009DMNR
|LL23009DMNT
|LL25013DEN
|LL25013DENR
|LL25013DENSD
|LL25013DMN
|LL25013DMNR
|LL25013DMNSD
|LL27016DEN
|LL27016DENR
|LL27016DENSD
|LL27016DMN
|LL27016DMNR
|LL27016DMNSD
Additional LL2 Models
*Note: These model numbers may or may not have spaces as printed on the data tags.
|LLVX13EDTDV3BF1
|LLVX13EDTDVBBF1
|LLVX13ENTDV3BF3
|LLVX13ENTDVBBF3
|LLVX13MDTDV3BF0
|LLVX13MDTDV3BF1
|LLVX13MDTDVBBF1
|LLVX13MNTDV3BF3
|LLVX13MNTDVBBF3
|LLVX16E
|LLVX16EDTDV3BF1
|LLVX16EDTDVBBF1
|LLVX16ENTDV2BF3
|LLVX16ENTDV3BF3
|LLVX16ENTDVBBF3
|LLVX16MDTDV2BF1
|LLVX16MDTDV3BF1
|LLVX16MDTDVBBF1
|LLVX16MNTDV2BF3
|LLVX16MNTDV3BF3
|LLVX16MNTDVBBF3
|LLVX9AMDTDVBBF3
|LLVX9AMNTDVBBF3
|LLVX9GMNTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9EDTDV3BF1
|LLVXX9EDTDVBBF1
|LLVXX9ENTDV3BF3
|LLVXX9ENTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9MDTDV3BF1
|LLVXX9MDTDVBBF1
|LLVXX9MNTDV3BF3
|LLVXX9MNTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9MNTDVBTF3
DR is printed on the motor housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf blower is located on the top at the back of the blower housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf vacuum is located on the front right side of the unit behind the wheel. The model number on the tow-behind leaf vacuum is on the impeller housing beside the engine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums, and contact DR Power for a free dealer-installed repair.
The firm has received 22 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units. No injuries have been reported.
