DR Power Equipment Recalls Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
Walk-Behind Leaf Blowers and Vacuums, and Tow-Behind Leaf Vacuums
Hazard:

Pieces from the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums can come loose inside the unit and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard to users and bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 57,200 (In addition, about 956 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power LLP toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://drpower.com/recalls or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf blowers and vacuums, and tow-behind leaf vacuums with the following model numbers:  

Unit TypeModel Numbers
Walk-Behind Leaf BlowerLB16020DENLB16020DMNR 
LB16020DENRLB18020DEN 
LB16020DMNLB18020DENR 
    
Walk-Behind Leaf VacuumWL33006DMNWL35008DENSD 
WL33006DMNRWL35008DMN 
WL35008DENWL35008DMNR 
WL35008DENRWL35008DMNSD 
    
Tow-Behind LL3LL31027DMNLL33032DENLL33032DENR
LL33032DENSDLL33032DMNLL35045DEN
LL35045DMNLL35045DMNRLL37045DEN
LL37045DMNLL37045DMNRLL37045DMNSD
LL37060DENLL37060DENR 
    
Tow-Behind LL2LL21009DMNLL21009DMNRLL21009DMNSD
LL23009DENLL23009DENRLL23009DENSD
LL23009DMNLL23009DMNRLL23009DMNT
LL25013DENLL25013DENRLL25013DENSD
LL25013DMNLL25013DMNRLL25013DMNSD
LL27016DENLL27016DENRLL27016DENSD
LL27016DMNLL27016DMNRLL27016DMNSD
    

Additional LL2 Models

*Note: These model numbers may or may not have spaces as printed on the data tags.

LLVX13EDTDV3BF1LLVX13EDTDVBBF1LLVX13ENTDV3BF3
LLVX13ENTDVBBF3LLVX13MDTDV3BF0LLVX13MDTDV3BF1
LLVX13MDTDVBBF1LLVX13MNTDV3BF3LLVX13MNTDVBBF3
LLVX16ELLVX16EDTDV3BF1LLVX16EDTDVBBF1
LLVX16ENTDV2BF3LLVX16ENTDV3BF3LLVX16ENTDVBBF3
LLVX16MDTDV2BF1LLVX16MDTDV3BF1LLVX16MDTDVBBF1
LLVX16MNTDV2BF3LLVX16MNTDV3BF3LLVX16MNTDVBBF3
LLVX9AMDTDVBBF3LLVX9AMNTDVBBF3LLVX9GMNTDVBBF3
LLVXX9EDTDV3BF1LLVXX9EDTDVBBF1LLVXX9ENTDV3BF3
LLVXX9ENTDVBBF3LLVXX9MDTDV3BF1LLVXX9MDTDVBBF1
LLVXX9MNTDV3BF3LLVXX9MNTDVBBF3LLVXX9MNTDVBTF3

DR is printed on the motor housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf blower is located on the top at the back of the blower housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf vacuum is located on the front right side of the unit behind the wheel. The model number on the tow-behind leaf vacuum is on the impeller housing beside the engine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and vacuums, and contact DR Power for a free dealer-installed repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from September 2014 through January 2024 for between $1,300 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Distributor(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-222
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

