DR Power Equipment Recalls Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf blowers and vacuums, and tow-behind leaf vacuums with the following model numbers:

Unit Type Model Numbers Walk-Behind Leaf Blower LB16020DEN LB16020DMNR LB16020DENR LB18020DEN LB16020DMN LB18020DENR Walk-Behind Leaf Vacuum WL33006DMN WL35008DENSD WL33006DMNR WL35008DMN WL35008DEN WL35008DMNR WL35008DENR WL35008DMNSD Tow-Behind LL3 LL31027DMN LL33032DEN LL33032DENR LL33032DENSD LL33032DMN LL35045DEN LL35045DMN LL35045DMNR LL37045DEN LL37045DMN LL37045DMNR LL37045DMNSD LL37060DEN LL37060DENR Tow-Behind LL2 LL21009DMN LL21009DMNR LL21009DMNSD LL23009DEN LL23009DENR LL23009DENSD LL23009DMN LL23009DMNR LL23009DMNT LL25013DEN LL25013DENR LL25013DENSD LL25013DMN LL25013DMNR LL25013DMNSD LL27016DEN LL27016DENR LL27016DENSD LL27016DMN LL27016DMNR LL27016DMNSD Additional LL2 Models *Note: These model numbers may or may not have spaces as printed on the data tags. LLVX13EDTDV3BF1 LLVX13EDTDVBBF1 LLVX13ENTDV3BF3 LLVX13ENTDVBBF3 LLVX13MDTDV3BF0 LLVX13MDTDV3BF1 LLVX13MDTDVBBF1 LLVX13MNTDV3BF3 LLVX13MNTDVBBF3 LLVX16E LLVX16EDTDV3BF1 LLVX16EDTDVBBF1 LLVX16ENTDV2BF3 LLVX16ENTDV3BF3 LLVX16ENTDVBBF3 LLVX16MDTDV2BF1 LLVX16MDTDV3BF1 LLVX16MDTDVBBF1 LLVX16MNTDV2BF3 LLVX16MNTDV3BF3 LLVX16MNTDVBBF3 LLVX9AMDTDVBBF3 LLVX9AMNTDVBBF3 LLVX9GMNTDVBBF3 LLVXX9EDTDV3BF1 LLVXX9EDTDVBBF1 LLVXX9ENTDV3BF3 LLVXX9ENTDVBBF3 LLVXX9MDTDV3BF1 LLVXX9MDTDVBBF1 LLVXX9MNTDV3BF3 LLVXX9MNTDVBBF3 LLVXX9MNTDVBTF3

DR is printed on the motor housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf blower is located on the top at the back of the blower housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf vacuum is located on the front right side of the unit behind the wheel. The model number on the tow-behind leaf vacuum is on the impeller housing beside the engine.