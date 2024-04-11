Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader

The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 6,600
Jugader at 800-360-8078, via email at support@Jugader.com, or online at www.jugader.com/recall or www.jugader.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Jugader Zipline Kits containing a cable wire that is 160-foot long and 4-mm thick, a blue trolley, and a hanging plastic seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zipline kits and contact Jugader for a free repair kit. Consumers must submit a photo of the cable and the trolley or their online purchase order number to receive a free repair kit, including a new cable and updated installation instructions.
The firm has received 20 reports of the cable breaking, resulting in nine injuries including lacerations and one broken clavicle.
Jugader, of China
