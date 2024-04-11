 Skip to main content

Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader

  • Recalled Jugader Zipline Kit Cable and Trolley
  • Recalled Jugader Zipline Kit Seat
  • Recalled Jugader Zipline Kit components
Name of Product:
Zipline Kits
Hazard:

The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 6,600

Consumer Contact

Jugader at 800-360-8078, via email at support@Jugader.com, or online at www.jugader.com/recall or www.jugader.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jugader Zipline Kits containing a cable wire that is 160-foot long and 4-mm thick, a blue trolley, and a hanging plastic seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zipline kits and contact Jugader for a free repair kit. Consumers must submit a photo of the cable and the trolley or their online purchase order number to receive a free repair kit, including a new cable and updated installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of the cable breaking, resulting in nine injuries including lacerations and one broken clavicle.

Sold At:
Amazon.com from March 2020 through June 2023 for about $140.
Importer(s):

Jugader, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-199

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Matrix T3xe Treadmill
Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Jugader Zipline Kit Cable and Trolley
Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader

The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Delta Cycle and Dimension Stem Raiser (TD3418B or SM1979)
Delta Cycle Recalls Bicycle Stem Raisers Due to Fall Hazard

The Stem Raiser can shift during use, causing the bicycle’s handlebar to shift unexpectantly, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Classic 750 UTV
Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The universal joint can fail and pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Fischer RC4 60 Junior Ski Boots - Snow
Fischer Sports Recalls Junior Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The ski boot cuff can rotate, causing the lock mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.

Recalled Excalibur Crossbow C2 Crank with cocking hooks
C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow

The C2 Crank’s cocking hooks can break during use, causing flying plastic hook projectiles, posing impact injury and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product