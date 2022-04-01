ProRider Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 9,546
ProRider at 800-642-3123 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at org@prorider.com, or online at www.prorider.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ProRider Economy, Bike Helmets with turn ring, Bike Helmets Black Foam, BMX Helmet and Toddler Bike Helmets. The helmets were sold in the following colors: blue, green, red, black, and purple. The model number, date of manufacture in MM/YYYY format, and serial number can be found on a label inside the helmet.
|Model Number
|Model Name
|Size(s)
|Manufacture Date
|Serial Number(s)
|BG-W/10BICYCLE
|Economy Bicycle Helmet
|S/M (Small/Medium)
|12/2022
|00158202 and 00158287
|L/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)
|04/2022
|00094738 and 00094811
|BG-14BICYCLE
|Bike Helmet with turn ring
|S/M (Small/Medium)
|12/2022
|00141944 and 00140406
|L/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)
|10/2022
|00134699 and 00134652
|BG-14BICYCLE
|Bike Helmet Black Foam
|L/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)
|12/2022
|00145398
|SPORT HELMET
|BMX Helmet
|XS (Xtra-Small)
|09/2022
|00127689
|BM-5TODDLER
|Toddler Bike Helmet
|XXS (Xtra-Xtra-Small)
|09/2022
|None
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact ProRider for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and sending a photo of the destroyed helmet to org@prorider.com to obtain a refund.
None reported
ProRider, Inc., of Kent, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.