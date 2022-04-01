 Skip to main content

ProRider Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

  • Recalled Toddler Bike Helmet
  • Recalled BMX Helmet
  • Recalled Economy Bicycle Helmet
  • Recalled Bike Helmet with Turn Ring
  • Recalled Bike Helmet Black Foam
  • Model, date of manufacture and serial number are shown on label inside the helmet
Name of Product:
ProRider Bicycle Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 12, 2026
Units:

About 9,546

Consumer Contact

ProRider at 800-642-3123 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at org@prorider.com, or online at www.prorider.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ProRider Economy, Bike Helmets with turn ring, Bike Helmets Black Foam, BMX Helmet and Toddler Bike Helmets. The helmets were sold in the following colors: blue, green, red, black, and purple. The model number, date of manufacture in MM/YYYY format, and serial number can be found on a label inside the helmet.

Model NumberModel NameSize(s)Manufacture DateSerial Number(s)
BG-W/10BICYCLEEconomy Bicycle HelmetS/M (Small/Medium)12/202200158202 and 00158287
L/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)04/202200094738 and 00094811
BG-14BICYCLEBike Helmet with turn ringS/M (Small/Medium)12/202200141944 and 00140406
L/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)10/202200134699 and 00134652
BG-14BICYCLEBike Helmet Black FoamL/XL (Large/Xtra-Large)12/202200145398
SPORT HELMETBMX HelmetXS (Xtra-Small)09/202200127689
BM-5TODDLERToddler Bike HelmetXXS (Xtra-Xtra-Small)09/2022None
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact ProRider for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and sending a photo of the destroyed helmet to org@prorider.com to obtain a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Distributed by Wisconsin Bike Federation, Kiwanis Club, Foster Love nationwide, and sold online at ProRider.com from June 2022 through May 2023 for between $5 and $18.
Importer(s):

ProRider, Inc., of Kent, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-320

Related Recalls

Recalled Evajoy Above-Ground Pool Model EJ-HF032
Evajoy Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Shenzhen Danya Tech

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Recalled Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmet
Todson Recalls Concord Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the retention system and positional stability requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Recalled SAMIT Youth Multipurpose Helmet in crack red
SAMIT Youth Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by SAMIT Outdoor

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Recalled Highlife Spa Collection
Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

The hydromassage rotary jets can create a suction force that allows the user’s hair to be entangled, submerging their head underwater, posing entanglement and drowning hazards to the user.

Recalled AMMO TAB desiccant tile
DriBiz Recalls Ammo Tabs Desiccant Tiles Due to Injury Hazard

The Ammo Tab can fail to protect the firearms and ammunition from humidity, allowing excess moisture to cause corrosion or rust that can increase the risk of malfunction and pose an injury hazard.

Recalled Semfri Multi-Purpose Helmet - front view
Semfri Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product