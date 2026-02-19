 Skip to main content

SAMIT Youth Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by SAMIT Outdoor

  • Recalled SAMIT Youth Multipurpose Helmet in crack red
  • Recalled SAMIT Youth Multipurpose Helmet in crack blue
  • Recalled SAMIT Youth Multipurpose Helmet in crack black
  • Recalled SAMIT Youth Multipurpose Helmet in pure black
Name of Product:
SAMIT Youth Multi-Purpose Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 19, 2026
Units:

About 3,295

Consumer Contact

Samit Outdoors by email at usjialebei@foxmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SAMIT multi-purpose helmets for children. The recalled helmets were sold in one size and fit a head circumference of about 21 to 23 inches. The helmets are sold in “crack” blue, “crack” red, and “crack” black with a cracked paint design.  They were also sold in pure black.  The helmets have gray padding, black straps, a black and red buckle with a black chin strap, and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Samit Outdoor for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps off. Consumers can upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to usjialebei@foxmail.com to obtain a refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2025 through November 2025 for between $28 and $33.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshilonghuaqujialebeibaihuoshanghang (Jialebei Department Store, Longhua District, Shenzhen) dba Samit Outdoor, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-277

