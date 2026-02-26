 Skip to main content

Todson Recalls Concord Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

  • Recalled Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmet
  • Recalled Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmet (rear view)
  • Recalled Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmet (top view with packaging)
  • Recalled Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmet (label)
Name of Product:
Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the retention system and positional stability requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 40,245  

Consumer Contact

Todson toll free at 800-278-2565 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at 360concordhelmet@todson.com, or online at todson.com/360-concord-recall or www.Todson.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Concord-branded 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up bike helmets. The helmets were sold in size large (L), fitting a head circumference of about 22.8 to 24 inches. The helmets have a black exterior with a built-in LED lighting system, black straps, black buckle, and have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fit. “Concord” is printed on the back of the helmet. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Concord Helmets and contact Todson for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off the helmets. Consumers can send photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to obtain a refund.
 

Note: Do not throw this recalled helmet with a lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. You can also visit Todson.com/360-concord-recall for more information on potential disposal locations.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from January 2025 through September 2025 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Todson, Inc., of Foxboro, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-304

