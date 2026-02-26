Todson Recalls Concord Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Concord Helmets and contact Todson for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off the helmets. Consumers can send photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to obtain a refund.



Note: Do not throw this recalled helmet with a lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. You can also visit Todson.com/360-concord-recall for more information on potential disposal locations.