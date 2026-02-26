Todson Recalls Concord Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the retention system and positional stability requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 40,245
Todson toll free at 800-278-2565 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at 360concordhelmet@todson.com, or online at todson.com/360-concord-recall or www.Todson.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Concord-branded 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up bike helmets. The helmets were sold in size large (L), fitting a head circumference of about 22.8 to 24 inches. The helmets have a black exterior with a built-in LED lighting system, black straps, black buckle, and have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fit. “Concord” is printed on the back of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Concord Helmets and contact Todson for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off the helmets. Consumers can send photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to obtain a refund.
Note: Do not throw this recalled helmet with a lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance. You can also visit Todson.com/360-concord-recall for more information on potential disposal locations.
None reported
Todson, Inc., of Foxboro, Massachusetts
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.