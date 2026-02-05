Semfri Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 300
Semfri by email at Semfri_recall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Semfri-branded children’s multi-purpose helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in size medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 20.5 to 22.8 inches; and in the following colors: orange, black, blue, navy blue, pink, red and white. All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black buckle. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The size is printed on a black circular label located inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Semfri for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and sending a photo of the destroyed helmet to Semfri_recall@163.com.
None reported
Jinjiangshi XunMai Network Technology Co., Ltd., dba Semfri, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
