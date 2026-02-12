 Skip to main content

Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

  • Recalled Highlife Spa Collection
  • Location of the serial number on the Highlife Collection spas
  • Recalled Hydromassage rotary jet with 6 fins
  • The recalled jets have a red circle around them
Name of Product:
Hydromassage Rotary Jet (6 fin) in Highlife Collection spas
Hazard:

The hydromassage rotary jets can create a suction force that allows the user’s hair to be entangled, submerging their head underwater, posing entanglement and drowning hazards to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 32,900 units (In addition, about 853 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Watkins Wellness toll-free at 888-450-5748 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jetrecall@watkinsmfg.com or online at http://www.hotspring.com/recalls or http://www.hotspring.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hydromassage rotary jets (6 fin) in Highlife Collection spas and also sold as replacement parts. There are eight models included in this collection: Grandee, Envoy, Vanguard, Aria, Prodigy, Sovereign, Jetsetter and Jetsetter LX. The recalled jets are found in model year 2023, 2024 and 2025 Highlife Collection spas.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jets and go to the firm’s website http://www.hotspring.com/recalls to determine if their spa has them. If it is determined that the spa has the recalled parts, contact the firm to obtain instructions and a video that demonstrates how to turn the recalled jets off and how to install free replacement jet inserts in your spa. Consumers will need the serial number located on the front of the spa to make the determination.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a consumer whose hair was entangled in the jets. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent pool and spa dealers nationwide from October 2022 through September 2025 for between $16,000 and $24,000 (spas) and between $18 and $35 (replacement parts).
Importer(s):

Jet Importer: Watkins Manufacturing Corporationof Vista, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-268
