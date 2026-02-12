Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

The hydromassage rotary jets can create a suction force that allows the user’s hair to be entangled, submerging their head underwater, posing entanglement and drowning hazards to the user.
About 32,900 units (In addition, about 853 were sold in Canada)
Watkins Wellness toll-free at 888-450-5748 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jetrecall@watkinsmfg.com or online at http://www.hotspring.com/recalls or http://www.hotspring.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Hydromassage rotary jets (6 fin) in Highlife Collection spas and also sold as replacement parts. There are eight models included in this collection: Grandee, Envoy, Vanguard, Aria, Prodigy, Sovereign, Jetsetter and Jetsetter LX. The recalled jets are found in model year 2023, 2024 and 2025 Highlife Collection spas.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jets and go to the firm’s website http://www.hotspring.com/recalls to determine if their spa has them. If it is determined that the spa has the recalled parts, contact the firm to obtain instructions and a video that demonstrates how to turn the recalled jets off and how to install free replacement jet inserts in your spa. Consumers will need the serial number located on the front of the spa to make the determination.
The firm has received one report of a consumer whose hair was entangled in the jets. No injuries have been reported.
Jet Importer: Watkins Manufacturing Corporation, of Vista, California
