Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jets and go to the firm’s website http://www.hotspring.com/recalls to determine if their spa has them. If it is determined that the spa has the recalled parts, contact the firm to obtain instructions and a video that demonstrates how to turn the recalled jets off and how to install free replacement jet inserts in your spa. Consumers will need the serial number located on the front of the spa to make the determination.