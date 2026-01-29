 Skip to main content

Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled FamilyNext Pro Cargo Bike
  • Recalled E-bike Old Buckle (left) and E-bike Replacement Buckle (right)
Name of Product:
Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes
Hazard:

The buckle can fail to fully latch when used with children in the cargo area, posing injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 320

Consumer Contact

Gazelle USA, toll-free at 800-838-5388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at service.na@urbanarrow.com or online at https://urbanarrow.com/en-na/recall or https://urbanarrow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes with Fidlock buckles. The recalled bicycle comes in one size and comes in green and black. The frame of the bicycle is made of aluminum with a reinforced foam (EPP) cargo box. The bicycle is 105" in length and 28" wide. “Urban Arrow” is imprinted on the bottom of the cargo box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the e-bikes and contact Gazelle USA to arrange for a free repair of the bench assembly in the cargo area of the e-bike. The repair will include a replacement buckle and will be done at a dealership location.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of buckles not fully latching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Individual specialty stores from March 2025 through December 2025 for about $9,000.
Importer(s):

Gazelle USA, LLC, of Santa Cruz, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-236
Fast Track Recall

