Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes Due to Injury Hazard

The buckle can fail to fully latch when used with children in the cargo area, posing injury hazards to children.
About 320
Gazelle USA, toll-free at 800-838-5388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at service.na@urbanarrow.com or online at https://urbanarrow.com/en-na/recall or https://urbanarrow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes with Fidlock buckles. The recalled bicycle comes in one size and comes in green and black. The frame of the bicycle is made of aluminum with a reinforced foam (EPP) cargo box. The bicycle is 105" in length and 28" wide. “Urban Arrow” is imprinted on the bottom of the cargo box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the e-bikes and contact Gazelle USA to arrange for a free repair of the bench assembly in the cargo area of the e-bike. The repair will include a replacement buckle and will be done at a dealership location.
The firm has received three reports of buckles not fully latching. No injuries have been reported.
Gazelle USA, LLC, of Santa Cruz, California
