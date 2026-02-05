DriBiz Recalls Ammo Tabs Desiccant Tiles Due to Injury Hazard

The Ammo Tab can fail to protect the firearms and ammunition from humidity, allowing excess moisture to cause corrosion or rust that can increase the risk of malfunction and pose an injury hazard.
DriBiz toll-free at 877-896-7238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@dribiz.com or online at https://www.norustzone.com or go tohttps://www.norustzone.com/recall and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ammo Tabs, rectangular, off-white fiber desiccant tiles measuring about 2 inches by 4 inches with a thickness of 2.5mm. The tiles are used within ammunition cans and pistol cases to absorb and lock in humidity. Model number AMT-010 is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ammo tab and go to the firm’s website at https://www.norustzone.com to receive instructions on how to receive a full refund and to dispose of the tab.
None reported
DriBiz LLC, Fairview Heights, Illinois
