DriBiz Recalls Ammo Tabs Desiccant Tiles Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled AMMO TAB desiccant tile
Name of Product:
Ammo Tabs Fiber Desiccant Tiles used for Firearms and Ammunition
Hazard:

The Ammo Tab can fail to protect the firearms and ammunition from humidity, allowing excess moisture to cause corrosion or rust that can increase the risk of malfunction and pose an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 760

Consumer Contact

DriBiz toll-free at 877-896-7238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@dribiz.com or online at https://www.norustzone.com or go tohttps://www.norustzone.com/recall and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ammo Tabs, rectangular, off-white fiber desiccant tiles measuring about 2 inches by 4 inches with a thickness of 2.5mm. The tiles are used within ammunition cans and pistol cases to absorb and lock in humidity. Model number AMT-010 is printed on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ammo tab and go to the firm’s website at https://www.norustzone.com to receive instructions on how to receive a full refund and to dispose of the tab. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from July 2025 through December 2025 for between $10 and $13.
Importer(s):

DriBiz LLC, Fairview Heights, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-256
Fast Track Recall

