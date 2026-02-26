Evajoy Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Shenzhen Danya Tech

Description:

This recall involves all Evajoy above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Models EJ-HF032, EJ-HF044, and EJ-HF045 are included in this recall. Model EJ-HF032 measures 16 feet in diameter by 48 inches in height. Model EJ-HF044 measures 18 feet in diameter by 52 inches in height. Model EJ-HF045 measures 24 feet in diameter by 52 inches in height. Model information and the Evajoy logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool.

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

