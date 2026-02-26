 Skip to main content

Evajoy Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Shenzhen Danya Tech

  • Recalled Evajoy Above-Ground Pool Model EJ-HF032
  • Recalled Evajoy Above-Ground Pool Model EJ-HF044
  • Recalled Evajoy Above-Ground Pool Model EJ-HF045
Name of Product:
Evajoy 48-inch and taller above-ground pools
Hazard:

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 4,000

Consumer Contact

Evajoy toll-free at 888-846-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@evajoy.co or online at https://evajoy.co/pages/poolrecall or go to www.evajoy.co and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Evajoy above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Models EJ-HF032, EJ-HF044, and EJ-HF045 are included in this recall. Model EJ-HF032 measures 16 feet in diameter by 48 inches in height. Model EJ-HF044 measures 18 feet in diameter by 52 inches in height. Model EJ-HF045 measures 24 feet in diameter by 52 inches in height. Model information and the Evajoy logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool.

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Evajoy to request a free repair kit that removes the compression strap from the pool while maintaining the structural integrity of the pool. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2023 through June 2024 for between $550 and $1,050 depending on the size and model of the pool and accessories purchased.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Danya Tech Co., Ltd. d/b/a Evajoy, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-308

