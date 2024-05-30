Black & Decker Recalls CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators Due to Laceration Hazard

The assembly instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly attach the bottom portion of the tiller/cultivator upside down, causing the tines to rotate toward the user, posing a laceration hazard.
About 44,400
CRAFTSMAN toll-free at 855-237-6848 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CRAFTSMAN at recall@sbdinc.com to obtain a copy of the updated assembly instructions, or view/download the updated assembly instructions online at https://www.craftsman.com/pages/safety-notices-and-recalls-cmctl320b or at www.craftsman.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CRAFTSMAN Model CMCTL320B V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators. The model number is located on the underside of the upper handle. “CRAFTSMAN” is located on the handle and the bottom portion. The tillers/cultivators are red and black. Only products with UPC number 885911843430 on the side of the product packaging are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tillers/cultivators and contact CRAFTSMAN for new assembly instructions illustrating how to properly attach the bottom portion of the tillers/cultivators. The updated assembly instructions are also available on CRAFTSMAN’s website at https://www.craftsman.com/pages/safety-notices-and-recalls-cmctl320b. CRAFTSMAN and sellers of the recalled tillers/cultivators are sending updated assembly instructions to known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of incorrect attachment of the bottom portion of the unit. No injuries have been reported.
Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Maryland
