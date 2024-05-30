 Skip to main content

Black & Decker Recalls CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled CRAFTSMAN Model CMCTL320B V20 Cordless Tiller/Cultivator
  • Model Number on the underside of upper handle
  • UPC Code on product packaging
  • UPC Code
Name of Product:
CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators
Hazard:

The assembly instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly attach the bottom portion of the tiller/cultivator upside down, causing the tines to rotate toward the user, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall Date:
May 30, 2024
Units:

About 44,400

Consumer Contact

CRAFTSMAN toll-free at 855-237-6848 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CRAFTSMAN at recall@sbdinc.com to obtain a copy of the updated assembly instructions, or view/download the updated assembly instructions online at https://www.craftsman.com/pages/safety-notices-and-recalls-cmctl320b or at www.craftsman.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CRAFTSMAN Model CMCTL320B V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators. The model number is located on the underside of the upper handle. “CRAFTSMAN” is located on the handle and the bottom portion. The tillers/cultivators are red and black. Only products with UPC number 885911843430 on the side of the product packaging are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tillers/cultivators and contact CRAFTSMAN for new assembly instructions illustrating how to properly attach the bottom portion of the tillers/cultivators. The updated assembly instructions are also available on CRAFTSMAN’s website at https://www.craftsman.com/pages/safety-notices-and-recalls-cmctl320b. CRAFTSMAN and sellers of the recalled tillers/cultivators are sending updated assembly instructions to known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of incorrect attachment of the bottom portion of the unit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores nationwide, certain Army & Air Force Exchanges, and online at Amazon.com from October 2022 through April 2024 for between $129 and $179.
Importer(s):

Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Maryland

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-249
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

