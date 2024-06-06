 Skip to main content

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota Brand Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
Kawasaki Engines used in Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, and Kubota brand lawn and garden equipment
Hazard:

The recalled engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 06, 2024
Units:

About 68,500 (In addition, 900 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the homepage for more information.

Bad Boy Mowers owners should go to https://badboycountry.com/kawasaki-recall to confirm if your mower is affected by this recall.

 

John Deere owners should contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” or https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.

 

BigDog, Cub Cadet, and Hustler owners should contact the toll-free recall hotline at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.cubcadet.com/en_US/product-recalls.htmlwww.hustlerturf.com/product-recall; www.bigdogmowerco.com/product-recall.

 

Kubota owners should contact Kubota toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices or https://www.kubotausa.com/ and click on “Parts & Service” at the top of the page and locate the “Safety & Recall Notices” section for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in lawn and garden equipment sold under the Bad Boy Mowers brand name with mower models Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850, Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, and Rogue BRG72RD35KA; under the BigDog brand name with mower model Stout MP; under the Bobcat brand name with mower models ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000; under the Cub Cadet brand name with mower model ZTX-6; under the Hustler brand name with mower model FasTrak SDX; under the John Deere brand name with mower model Z760R, utility vehicle models Gator TX 4x2 and Gator TS 4x2, and some service engines for model year 2016-2020 lawn tractor models X350R, X350, X354, and X370; and under the Kubota brand name with mower model Z726XKW. 

The recalled engines are model year 2021-2023 FJ400D, FS600V, FS651V, FX691V, FX730V, FX801V, FX850V and FXT00V. The recalled engine model and serial numbers are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Recalled Kawasaki Engines 
Engine Model NumberSpecification NumberEngine Serial Number Range
FJ400DES04

A full list of serial numbers included in this recall are on the firm’s website at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html.

 

FS04
FS600VDS20
DS21
FS651VHS05
JS05
FX691VFS18
GS18
FX730VFS17
GS17
FX801VCS25
DS25
GS13
HS13
KS08
LS08
MS08
FX850VES24
FS13
FS15
FS24
GS15
GS24
FXT00VAS25
BS25
BS31
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using lawn and garden equipment with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki, John Deere, Cub Cadet, Hustler, BigDog or Kubota, depending on the product owned, or an authorized dealer, to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki and the mower manufacturers are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kawasaki has received eight reports of fires with the recalled engines. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kawasaki, Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota dealers nationwide from April 2021 through December 2023 for between $4,000 and $15,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Maryville, Missouri
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-256

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

