American Honda Motor Expands Recall of Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines to include Lawnmower Replacement Engines Due to Injury Hazard; Additional Units/Injuries Reported

  • Recalled Honda Lawnmower Replacement Engine
  • Recalled Honda HRN216 Lawnmower
  • Recalled Honda HRX217K6 Lawnmower
Name of Product:
Honda Lawnmowers, Replacement Engines, and Pressure Washers Engines
Hazard:

The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 200 additional lawnmower replacement engines (About 391,800 Lawnmowers and Pressure Washers Engines were previously recalled in September 2023)

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email https://crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c, or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page or https://cdn.powerequipment.honda.com/pe/pdf/Recalls/kp4.pdf for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers, and GCV170/200 G5B general-purpose engines used in power washers and lawnmower replacement engines. The gas-fueled walk-behind lawnmowers are red and black with “HONDA” written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine. The lawnmower replacement engines are used to replace the existing engines on the Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers. The serial number of the lawnmower replacement engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and recalled pressure washers equipped with the recalled general-purpose engines, and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Honda has received 2,966 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures since the last recall, in addition to the 2,197 reported incidents in the September 2023 recall, including 38 reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:
Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural, and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 through June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100.
Manufacturer(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-220
American Honda Motor Expands Recall of Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines to include Lawnmower Replacement Engines Due to Injury Hazard; Additional Units/Injuries Reported

