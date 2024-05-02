American Honda Motor Expands Recall of Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines to include Lawnmower Replacement Engines Due to Injury Hazard; Additional Units/Injuries Reported

Description:

This recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers, and GCV170/200 G5B general-purpose engines used in power washers and lawnmower replacement engines. The gas-fueled walk-behind lawnmowers are red and black with “HONDA” written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine. The lawnmower replacement engines are used to replace the existing engines on the Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers. The serial number of the lawnmower replacement engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.