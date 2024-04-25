Oregon Tool Recalls Log Splitters and Cylinder Kits Due to Injury Hazards

The recalled log splitter’s hydraulic cylinder rod can separate from the piston, preventing the wedge from retracting. Reengaging the rod to the piston can cause the rod and wedge to move unexpectedly, posing injury hazards.
About 29,560 (In addition, about 4,690 were sold in Canada)
Oregon Tool toll-free at 833-948-2590 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at logsplitter@oregontool.com, or online at https://www.oregontool.com/product-recalls/ or www.oregonproducts.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco branded log splitters and cylinder kits with the model numbers, brand names and sizes listed below. Brand names are located on the side of the log splitters and model numbers are on the log splitters.
|Model Number
|Brand / Description
|CT25TKO-1
|Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter
|CT25TKO-2
|Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter
|CT35TKO-1
|Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter
|CT35TKO-2
|Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter
|OR25TBS-1
|OREGON 25 Ton Log Splitter
|OR30TBS-1
|OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
|OR30TKO-1
|OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
|OR30TKO-2
|OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
|OR35TBS-1
|OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
|OR35THO-1
|OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
|OR35TKO-1
|OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
|OR35TKO-2
|OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
|PP25TH0-1
|PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter
|PP25TK0-1
|PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter
|PP30TKO-1
|PowerPro 30 Ton Log Splitter
|PP35THO-1
|PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter
|PP35TKO-1
|PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter
|SP25TKO-1
|SpeeCo 25 Ton Log Splitter
|SP30TKO-1
|SpeeCo 30 Ton Log Splitter
|SP35TKO-1
|SpeeCo 35 Ton Log Splitter
|Cylinder Kit Number
|Brand / Description
|622545
|ASY, 5 IN CYLINDER KIT WITH DECALS
|622522
|ASY, 4.5 IN CYLINDER WITH DECALS, DI
|622906
|ASY, 4 IN CYLINDER KIT W/ DECALS
If consumers experience the wedge failing to retract, the consumer should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Oregon Tool or their dealer to schedule a time for Oregon Tool or the dealer to install a free replacement cylinder. Consumers should not attempt to fix the recalled product themselves. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer by visiting www.oregonproducts.com/en/dealer-locator and searching by location for an Outdoor Power Equipment dealer.
The firm has received seven reports of forward movement of the rod and attached splitting wedge at an unexpected increased speed. No injuries have been reported.
Oregon Tool Inc., of Portland, Oregon
