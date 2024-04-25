 Skip to main content

Oregon Tool Recalls Log Splitters and Cylinder Kits Due to Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter
Name of Product:
Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco branded log splitters and cylinder kits
Hazard:

The recalled log splitter’s hydraulic cylinder rod can separate from the piston, preventing the wedge from retracting. Reengaging the rod to the piston can cause the rod and wedge to move unexpectedly, posing injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 29,560 (In addition, about 4,690 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Oregon Tool toll-free at 833-948-2590 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at logsplitter@oregontool.com, or online at https://www.oregontool.com/product-recalls/ or www.oregonproducts.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco branded log splitters and cylinder kits with the model numbers, brand names and sizes listed below. Brand names are located on the side of the log splitters and model numbers are on the log splitters.

Model NumberBrand / Description
CT25TKO-1 Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter
CT25TKO-2 Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter
CT35TKO-1 Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter
CT35TKO-2 Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter
OR25TBS-1 OREGON 25 Ton Log Splitter
OR30TBS-1 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
OR30TKO-1 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
OR30TKO-2 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter
OR35TBS-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
OR35THO-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
OR35TKO-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
OR35TKO-2 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter
PP25TH0-1 PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter
PP25TK0-1 PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter
PP30TKO-1 PowerPro 30 Ton Log Splitter
PP35THO-1 PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter
PP35TKO-1 PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter
SP25TKO-1 SpeeCo 25 Ton Log Splitter
SP30TKO-1 SpeeCo 30 Ton Log Splitter
SP35TKO-1 SpeeCo 35 Ton Log Splitter

 

Cylinder Kit NumberBrand / Description
622545ASY, 5 IN CYLINDER KIT WITH DECALS
622522ASY, 4.5 IN CYLINDER WITH DECALS, DI
622906ASY, 4 IN CYLINDER KIT W/ DECALS 
Remedy:

If consumers experience the wedge failing to retract, the consumer should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Oregon Tool or their dealer to schedule a time for Oregon Tool or the dealer to install a free replacement cylinder. Consumers should not attempt to fix the recalled product themselves. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer by visiting www.oregonproducts.com/en/dealer-locator and searching by location for an Outdoor Power Equipment dealer.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of forward movement of the rod and attached splitting wedge at an unexpected increased speed. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Tractor Supply Company, and other stores nationwide and online from July 2020 through December 2023 for between $1,500 and $2,745.
Importer(s):

Oregon Tool Inc., of Portland, Oregon

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-208
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

