American Honda Motor Recalls Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines Due to Injury Hazard

The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.
About 391,800
American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at powerequipment.honda.com/support/recalls-and-updates or crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c.
This recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. The gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers are red and black with "HONDA" written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with recalled engines and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.
Honda has received 2,197 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.
