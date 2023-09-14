 Skip to main content

American Honda Motor Recalls Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Honda GCV170/200 G5B Pressure Washer Engine
  • Recalled Honda HRN216 Lawnmower
  • Recalled Honda HRX217K6 Lawnmower
Name of Product:
Honda Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines
Hazard:

The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 14, 2023
Units:

About 391,800

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at powerequipment.honda.com/support/recalls-and-updates or crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. The gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers are red and black with "HONDA" written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with recalled engines and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Honda has received 2,197 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:
Lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and various farm, agricultural and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100. Pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023 for between $370 and $550.
Distributor(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-287
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Insignia fire table with lava rock fill (30 inch), Model NS-PFT30BK03
Best Buy Recalls Insignia and Yardbird Fire Tables with Lava Rocks Due to Burn and Impact Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The lava rocks can split and eject from the fire table, posing burn and impact injury hazards.

Recalled Honda GCV170/200 G5B Pressure Washer Engine
American Honda Motor Recalls Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines Due to Injury Hazard

The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled MSA 300 Chain Saw
STIHL Recalls MSA 300 Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The chain saw can take longer to brake than expected, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in beige
TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Recalled Husqvarna Snow Blower Series ST 330 Model
Husqvarna Recalls Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled 300 series snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product