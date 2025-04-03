 Skip to main content

HONEYJOY Recalls Multiple Convertible and Foldable High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Sleep Products and Inclined Sleepers Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled HONEYJOY 3-in-1 Infant Swing, High Chair and Booster Seat model BE10019US-GR in gray
  • Recalled HONEYJOY 3-in-1 Infant Swing, High Chair and Booster Seat model BE10019US-PI in pink
  • Recalled HONEYJOY High Chair model AD10025PI in pink
  • Recalled HONEYJOY Convertible High Chair model AD1004BE in beige
  • Recalled HONEYJOY 5-in-1 Convertible High Chair model BB4640BL in blue
  • Recalled HONEYJOY Convertible High Chair model AD10007BE in beige
  • Recalled HONEYJOY Foldable High Chair AD10014BE in beige with “Forest Friends” decoration
  • Sewn-in Label with Model Number and Date of Manufacture
Name of Product:
HONEYJOY Convertible and Foldable High Chairs
Hazard:

The recalled high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 2,750

Consumer Contact

HONEYJOY by e-mail at honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com or online at https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/A401562A-3E1E-43A1-8F23-3AAE28BA14FC?ingress=2&visitId=596d5ffc-9ec0-4624-baae-6aad8d0c70dd&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln or www.amazon.com/stores/page/3AD84AC7-8A2C-402F-B205-F6D434FA6C53 and click “MORE” at the top of the page and then “RECALL HIGH CHAIR” from the drop down menu for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves HONEYJOY COMPANY high chairs made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat in various colors/prints. A sewn-in label with the model number and date of manufacture can be found on the top cover of the seat. The following models are included in this recall:

Name and Description on Amazon.comModel NumberColor(s)
HONEY JOY 3-in-1 Baby Swings, Convertible Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, Compact Portable Infant Swing, Infant Booster Seat w/Double Tray, Music & Wheels, Easy Folding, Double Food Tray

BE10019US-PI 

BE10019US-GR

Pink

Gray

HONEY JOY High Chair with Wheels, Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, 6 Adjustable Heights, 3 Recline Backrest & Footrest, Double Tray, Quick Fold Portable Highchairs for Boys Girls

AD10025PI

AD10025GR

AD10025BE

Pink

Gray 

Beige

HONEY JOY High Chair, Convertible Foldable Highchair for Babies & Toddlers, Adjustable Backrest/Footrest/Seat Height, Double Removable Tray, Detachable PU Cushion, Built-in Front Wheels

AD10004GR

AD10004LS

AD10004BE

Gray

Green

Beige

HONEY JOY 5-in-1 High Chair, Convertible Highchair for Babies and Toddlers/Table Chair/Booster Seat/Toddler Chair w/Safety Harness, Reclining Backrest, Double Food Tray

BB4640RE

BB4640CF

BB4640PU

BB4640BL

Pink

Coffee

Purple

Blue

HONEY JOY Baby High Chair, Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, Detachable Trays & PU Leather Seat Cushion, 4 Wheels with Locks 

AD10007GR

AD10009BE

Gray

Beige

HONEY JOY High Chair, Plastic Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, 7 Adjustable Heights, 3 Recline Backrest & 4-Position Footrest, Detachable Tray, Portable Highchairs for Boys Girls

AD10014BE

AD10014SL

Beige

Gray

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact HONEYJOY to register for a full refund. Consumers should remove the seat, write “RECALLED” in large letters on the front and rear of the seatback using a marker, and email a photograph of the defaced product to honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com to obtain a full refund. Consumers will need to follow disposal instructions provided by HONEYJOY. HONEYJOY and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online exclusively at Amazon.com from April 2023 through August 2024 for between $79 and $220.
Distributor(s):
HONEYJOY COMPANY, of Fontana, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-206

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

