HONEYJOY Recalls Multiple Convertible and Foldable High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Sleep Products and Inclined Sleepers Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
About 2,750
HONEYJOY by e-mail at honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com or online at https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/A401562A-3E1E-43A1-8F23-3AAE28BA14FC?ingress=2&visitId=596d5ffc-9ec0-4624-baae-6aad8d0c70dd&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln or www.amazon.com/stores/page/3AD84AC7-8A2C-402F-B205-F6D434FA6C53 and click “MORE” at the top of the page and then “RECALL HIGH CHAIR” from the drop down menu for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves HONEYJOY COMPANY high chairs made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat in various colors/prints. A sewn-in label with the model number and date of manufacture can be found on the top cover of the seat. The following models are included in this recall:
|Name and Description on Amazon.com
|Model Number
|Color(s)
|HONEY JOY 3-in-1 Baby Swings, Convertible Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, Compact Portable Infant Swing, Infant Booster Seat w/Double Tray, Music & Wheels, Easy Folding, Double Food Tray
BE10019US-PI
BE10019US-GR
Pink
Gray
|HONEY JOY High Chair with Wheels, Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, 6 Adjustable Heights, 3 Recline Backrest & Footrest, Double Tray, Quick Fold Portable Highchairs for Boys Girls
AD10025PI
AD10025GR
AD10025BE
Pink
Gray
Beige
|HONEY JOY High Chair, Convertible Foldable Highchair for Babies & Toddlers, Adjustable Backrest/Footrest/Seat Height, Double Removable Tray, Detachable PU Cushion, Built-in Front Wheels
AD10004GR
AD10004LS
AD10004BE
Gray
Green
Beige
|HONEY JOY 5-in-1 High Chair, Convertible Highchair for Babies and Toddlers/Table Chair/Booster Seat/Toddler Chair w/Safety Harness, Reclining Backrest, Double Food Tray
BB4640RE
BB4640CF
BB4640PU
BB4640BL
Pink
Coffee
Purple
Blue
|HONEY JOY Baby High Chair, Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, Detachable Trays & PU Leather Seat Cushion, 4 Wheels with Locks
AD10007GR
AD10009BE
Gray
Beige
|HONEY JOY High Chair, Plastic Foldable Highchair for Babies and Toddlers, 7 Adjustable Heights, 3 Recline Backrest & 4-Position Footrest, Detachable Tray, Portable Highchairs for Boys Girls
AD10014BE
AD10014SL
Beige
Gray
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact HONEYJOY to register for a full refund. Consumers should remove the seat, write “RECALLED” in large letters on the front and rear of the seatback using a marker, and email a photograph of the defaced product to honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com to obtain a full refund. Consumers will need to follow disposal instructions provided by HONEYJOY. HONEYJOY and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.