Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by BaoD

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Uuoeebb Infant Walkers because they violate the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall and entrapment hazards. The infant walkers can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to Hunan Suihuo E-commerce Co., Ltd., of China, doing business as BaoD. The firm has been unresponsive to CPSC’s request to recall these infant walkers or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 2,650 infant walkers were sold online on Amazon from December 2024 through September 2025 for between $60 and $90. The infant walkers may have also been sold by other sellers and on other websites.

The infant walkers are collapsible with a round base, eight wheels, and seven adjustable height settings. They were sold in gray, black and pink. “Production Batch: 7654” is printed on a tracking label located under the seat.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant walkers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous infant walkers.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.