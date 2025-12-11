 Skip to main content

Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by BaoD

  • Recalled Uuoeebb Infant Walker in gray
  • “Production Batch: 7654” on tracking label under the seat
Name of Product:
Uuoeebb Infant Walkers
Hazard:

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a deadly fall hazard. In addition, the infant walkers have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 2,650

Consumer Contact

BaoD by email at Uuoeebbrecalls@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Uuoeebb Infant Walkers. The infant walkers are collapsible with a round base, eight wheels, and seven adjustable height settings. They were sold in gray, black and pink. “Production Batch: 7654” is printed on a tracking label located under the seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact BaoD for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the walker, remove the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker, and email a photo of the recalled infant walker to BaoD at Uuoeebbrecalls@outlook.com. Consumers should dispose of the recalled infant walkers in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2024 through September 2025 for between $60 and $90.
Retailer:

Hunan Suihuo E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba BaoD, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-141
Recall was previously a Product Safety Warning (26-080) - Date: November 06, 2025.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Uuoeebb Infant Walkers because they violate the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall and entrapment hazards. The infant walkers can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to Hunan Suihuo E-commerce Co., Ltd., of China, doing business as BaoD. The firm has been unresponsive to CPSC’s request to recall these infant walkers or offer a remedy to consumers. 

About 2,650 infant walkers were sold online on Amazon from December 2024 through September 2025 for between $60 and $90. The infant walkers may have also been sold by other sellers and on other websites. 

The infant walkers are collapsible with a round base, eight wheels, and seven adjustable height settings. They were sold in gray, black and pink. “Production Batch: 7654” is printed on a tracking label located under the seat.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant walkers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous infant walkers.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Related Recalls

Recalled YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seat and Toys – blue
YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by BenTalk

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled SKCAIHT Children’s Mermaid Costume
SKCAIHT Children’s Costumes Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold on Amazon by SKCAIHT Direct

The children’s costumes contain a prohibited phthalate, which violates the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Primark Little Bear 2-pack Soother Clip
Primark Recalls Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The wooden button on the soother clips can come off, exposing a sharp screw, which can pose choking and laceration hazards.

Recalled Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers – “Waffle Bedding Accessory” in gray
Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Little Pea Shop

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Recalled High Chair in different modes
Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Sold on Amazon by Rotinyard

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a deadly fall hazard to babies. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening between the seat and tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. 

Recalled Sofoliana Baby Lounger
Sofoliana and Glotika Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Bosen US

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product