Primark Recalls Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The wooden button on the soother clips can come off, exposing a sharp screw, which can pose choking and laceration hazards.
About 1,330
Primark at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com/recall or at www.primark.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Primark 2-pack Soother Clip - Little Bear. It is a cloth strap with small bears on it and a wooden button to clip on to a child's clothing, designed to hold a pacifier. The product code, 991139699, is printed on the price tag located on the back of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soother clips and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the original form of payment.
The firm has received five reports of the wooden buttons on the soother clip detaching, including one report where the screw was found inside an infant’s mouth and a second report of cuts to a child’s arm.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Massachusetts
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.