Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Sold on Amazon by Rotinyard

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a deadly fall hazard to babies. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening between the seat and tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.
About 130
Email Rotinyard at trailblazeramz@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves baby high chairs sold in beige or pink with a matching removable seat cushion, detachable tray, and footrest. The high chairs convert into an infant swing and are reclinable and collapsible. “Product No.: HA-028” is printed on a tracking label on the seatback.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Rotinyard for a full refund. Consumers should disassemble the high chairs, cut the restraints and fabric seat cushion insert, and email photos of the destroyed restraints and cushion to trailblazeramz@outlook.com. Once the photos are received, Rotinyard will issue a full refund.
None reported
Rotinyard,of Zhejiang, China
