HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

This recall involves HALO Magic Sleepsuit with batch codes PO30592, PO30641 and PO30685. The recalled infant sleepsuit shell and lining are made from 100% cotton and the fill is made from 100% polyester. It has double zippers running down each side of the front of the garment. It was sold in a variety of colors in small and large sizes. “HALO Magic Sleepsuit” is printed on the front of the sleepsuit. The batch codes and “Made in India” are printed on the sewn-in label inside the garment and the hang tag affixed to the outside of the sleepsuit.