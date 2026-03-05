HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The zipper head can detach from certain sleepsuits, posing a choking hazard to infants.
About 45,000
HALO Dream toll-free at 833-791-0420 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by e-mail at customerservice@sleepsuitrecall.com, or online at www.sleepsuitrecall.com, or go to www.halosleep.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HALO Magic Sleepsuit with batch codes PO30592, PO30641 and PO30685. The recalled infant sleepsuit shell and lining are made from 100% cotton and the fill is made from 100% polyester. It has double zippers running down each side of the front of the garment. It was sold in a variety of colors in small and large sizes. “HALO Magic Sleepsuit” is printed on the front of the sleepsuit. The batch codes and “Made in India” are printed on the sewn-in label inside the garment and the hang tag affixed to the outside of the sleepsuit.
Consumers should stop using the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit immediately and go to the firm’s website at http://www.sleepsuitrecall.com to participate in the recall. After registering, consumers will receive a coupon code that can be applied towards a replacement sleepsuit or a $50 store credit to purchase another item on the firm’s website. Do not discard the recalled garment until you have received the coupon code.
The firm has received 15 reports of the zipper head detaching from the garment. No injuries have been reported.
HALO Dream, Inc., of New York City
