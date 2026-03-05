 Skip to main content

HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit
  • The sewn in label with the batch code and “Made in India” circled
  • The hang tag with the batch code and “Made in India” circled
Name of Product:
HALO Magic Sleepsuits
Hazard:

The zipper head can detach from certain sleepsuits, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 05, 2026
Units:

About 45,000

Consumer Contact

HALO Dream toll-free at 833-791-0420 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by e-mail at customerservice@sleepsuitrecall.com, or online at www.sleepsuitrecall.com, or go to www.halosleep.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HALO Magic Sleepsuit with batch codes PO30592, PO30641 and PO30685. The recalled infant sleepsuit shell and lining are made from 100% cotton and the fill is made from 100% polyester. It has double zippers running down each side of the front of the garment. It was sold in a variety of colors in small and large sizes. “HALO Magic Sleepsuit” is printed on the front of the sleepsuit. The batch codes and “Made in India” are printed on the sewn-in label inside the garment and the hang tag affixed to the outside of the sleepsuit.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit immediately and go to the firm’s website at http://www.sleepsuitrecall.com to participate in the recall. After registering, consumers will receive a coupon code that can be applied towards a replacement sleepsuit or a $50 store credit to purchase another item on the firm’s website. Do not discard the recalled garment until you have received the coupon code.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the zipper head detaching from the garment. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Halosleep.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com from September 2025 through February 2026 for about $50.
Importer(s):

HALO Dream, Inc., of New York City

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-315
Fast Track Recall

