TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Christmas Tree Play Sets Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled TheKiddoSpace Children’s Christmas Tree Toy Play Set
Name of Product:
Children’s Christmas Tree Toy Play Sets
Hazard:

The zipper pull on the music box compartment of the recalled Christmas Tree Toys contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Additionally, the Christmas tree component fails to comply with various mechanical and electrical requirements for battery-operated toys.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/christmas-tree or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded children’s Christmas tree toy play sets. The recalled felt play sets consist of a two-sided Christmas tree that measures about 40 inches high and 28 inches wide, holiday-themed felt ornaments, including one that reads “Merry Christmas”, and a storage box. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Christmas Tree” are printed on the front of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled play sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact TheKiddoSpace for a free replacement toy of at least equal value to the purchase price of the recalled play set, including free shipping. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the tree and submit a photo of the marked product to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then discard the tree and storage box in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
TheKiddoSpaceStore.com from November 2023 through February 2025 for between $13 and $40.
Importer(s):

SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-300

