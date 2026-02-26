TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Christmas Tree Play Sets Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys

The zipper pull on the music box compartment of the recalled Christmas Tree Toys contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Additionally, the Christmas tree component fails to comply with various mechanical and electrical requirements for battery-operated toys.
About 300
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/christmas-tree or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded children’s Christmas tree toy play sets. The recalled felt play sets consist of a two-sided Christmas tree that measures about 40 inches high and 28 inches wide, holiday-themed felt ornaments, including one that reads “Merry Christmas”, and a storage box. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Christmas Tree” are printed on the front of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled play sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact TheKiddoSpace for a free replacement toy of at least equal value to the purchase price of the recalled play set, including free shipping. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the tree and submit a photo of the marked product to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then discard the tree and storage box in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.
None reported.
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.