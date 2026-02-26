Trankerloop Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.
About 2,380
Trankerloop at 405-204-8540 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email at hkkll147@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Trankerloop-branded baby bath seats sold in blue, gray, pink and yellow. The bath seats have two detachable arms that serve as a restraint, four suction cups on the bottom, and come with a cup and a sponge. “PLASTIC STOOL” and “Model: YD-1958” are printed on a tracking label located on the back of the bath seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact Trankerloop for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker, disassemble the bath seat by removing the back rest and arm restraints, cut the four suction cups on the bottom and email a photo of the disassembled recalled bath seat showing the marked front of the seat to hkkll147@outlook.com.
None reported
Shenzhenshirongmanshangmaoyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Shi Ronmang Trading Co., Ltd.) dba Trankerloop, of China
