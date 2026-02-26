Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense

Description:

This recall involves the Babysense Max View Baby Monitor with model number VBM55. The reported issue involves the display unit (also referred to as the parent unit) that allows the parents to see and hear the baby (not the camera component that is placed in the child’s bedroom). The display unit has “5.5” HD 1080P” printed on the upper left side of the monitor screen and the “babysense” logo on the lower portion of the monitor screen. The model number, “VBM55RX,” is printed on the product identification label on the back of the display unit.

Note: Do not throw this recalled device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.