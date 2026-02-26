TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Flashcard Talking Toys Due to Risk of Injury from Lead and Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content and Phthalates Bans and Standard for Toys

The recalled children’s flashcard toy sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalates ban. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. In addition, the flashcards also violate the mandatory standard for toys because they fail to comply with the short circuit protection requirement for battery-operated toys.
About 4,000
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/flashcards or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two different TheKiddoSpace-branded children’s flashcard, talking toys:
- The animal-shaped, pastel-colored toys were sold with a varying number of flashcards. “Audible Flashcards” is printed on the front of the flashcard’s storage box and “Audible Flashcard Device” on the front of the toy storage box.
- The rectangular toys have a slot at the top to insert the flash cards, a speaker, volume and power buttons at the front. The toys come with multi-colored flash cards that have animals, shapes, people, foods or vehicle illustrations and the descriptive word written on the card.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a free replacement toy or free USB cable, including shipping.
- For the animal-shaped toy, consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the unit and submit a photo of the marked product to info@thekiddospace.com to receive a replacement toy of at least equal value to the purchase price of the recalled animal-shaped toy. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled toys in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements
- For the rectangular toy, consumers will be asked to cut the USB cable and submit a photo of the cut USB cable to info@thekiddospace.com to receive a free replacement USB cable. Consumers should then dispose of the cut USB cable.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.