TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Sensory Swing Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation

The recalled swing’s flexible fabric can form loops that can entangle a child’s head or neck, posing a risk of serious injury or death from strangulation.
About 140
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/sensory-swings or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace’s sensory swing. The recalled children’s swing consists of a stretchable, cocoon-style hammock made of soft fabric, intended to be suspended indoors for therapeutic or recreational use. The swings were sold in green, gray, blue and pink and in themed prints: ocean, jungle, space and fairytale. The swings included installation hardware (mounting kit with carabiners, screws, ceiling plate, daisy chain straps and rope) and a white washing bag and were packaged in a blue drawstring storage bag. TheKiddoSpace logo is printed on the front of the storage bag.
Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately, take them away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the swing by cutting the fabric in half and to send a photo of the destroyed swing to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed swing.
None reported
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
