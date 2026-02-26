TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Montessori Egg Puzzle Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eggs can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/geometry-egg or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded Montessori children’s puzzle egg toys. The recalled toys consist of six or 12 white plastic eggs that split in two and come in a yellow storage case. Each egg half has a different colored geometric shape that only fits with its matching pair.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the toy and send a photo of the marked toy to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of the toy.
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
