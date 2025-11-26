Sofoliana and Glotika Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Bosen US

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.
About 200
Bosen US email at BosenRecall@outlook.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sofoliana and Glotika baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers are rectangular in shape and are made of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. The Sofoliana baby loungers are dark gray with a ribbon tie at the bottom of the lounger. The Glotika baby loungers zip up into a bag with an adjustable strap and came in the following colors: gray-rocket, pink-heart and white-elephant, with the printed design on the inside of the lounger. Neither baby loungers have any markings or labeling.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact Bosen US for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pad from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed pieces to BosenRecall@outlook.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhen Bosen Trading Co., Ltd., dba Bosen US, of China
