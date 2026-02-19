Meijer Recalls Lullaby Lane and MCS Children’s Sleepwear Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled sleepwear violates the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 211,520
Meijer toll-free at 800-927-8699 or online at https://www.meijer.com/recalls/KB0020513 or https://www.meijer.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 10 different styles in various colors and patterns of 12-, 18-and 24-month size MCS and Lullaby Lane branded one-piece footed sleepwear. The brand, size and “Made in Thailand” are printed on the neck of the garment. The sleepwear has the following style number located on a sewn-in, side-seam label:
|Brand
|Style/Name
|MCS
|7903815 – Heart
|MCS
|7903816 – XOXO
|MCS
|7903824 - Lucky Shamrock
|MCS
|7903830 – Bunny
|Lullaby Lane
|7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees
|Lullaby Lane
|7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries
|Lullaby Lane
|7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue
|MCS
|7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween
|Lullaby Lane
|7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees
|Lullaby Lane
|7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees
|Lullaby Lane
|7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows
|MCS
|7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear and return the product to a Meijer store for a full refund.
None reported
Meijer Distribution, Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
