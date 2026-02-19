 Skip to main content

Meijer Recalls Lullaby Lane and MCS Children’s Sleepwear Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled MCS one-footed sleepwear - Style 7903815
  • Recalled MCS one-footed sleepwear - Style 7903816
  • Recalled MCS one-footed sleepwear - Style 7903824
  • Recalled MCS one-footed sleepwear - Style 7903830
  • Style number printed on the sewn-in side-seam label
Name of Product:
Meijer one-piece footed 12-, 18-and 24-month children’s sleepwear
Hazard:

The recalled sleepwear violates the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 19, 2026
Units:

About 211,520

Consumer Contact

Meijer toll-free at 800-927-8699 or online at https://www.meijer.com/recalls/KB0020513 or https://www.meijer.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10 different styles in various colors and patterns of 12-, 18-and 24-month size MCS and Lullaby Lane branded one-piece footed sleepwear. The brand, size and “Made in Thailand” are printed on the neck of the garment. The sleepwear has the following style number located on a sewn-in, side-seam label:

BrandStyle/Name 
MCS7903815 – Heart
MCS7903816 – XOXO
MCS7903824 - Lucky Shamrock
MCS7903830 – Bunny
Lullaby Lane7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees
Lullaby Lane7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries
Lullaby Lane7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue
MCS7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween
Lullaby Lane7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees
Lullaby Lane7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees
Lullaby Lane7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows
MCS7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear and return the product to a Meijer store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky from December 2024 through October 2025 for about $5 through $12.
Importer(s):

Meijer Distribution, Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
26-275

Related Recalls

Recalled CheerKid Baby Bath Seat – front view
CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled Giraffe Plush Toy w/Clip
Hobby Lobby Recalls Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys with Clips Due to Choking Hazard

The legs of the plush toy can detach from the body allowing the release of small beads that are on the legs, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Teether Toy – Red
AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Vanfun

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard, and death.

Recalled Mikario Trading 5-in-1 Convertible Baby Gym
Mikario Trading Convertible Baby Gyms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on TikTok Shop

The recalled baby gyms violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the floor mats can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or deadly suffocation hazard.

Recalled Cumbor retractable safety gate - gray
Aborder Products Recalls Cumbor Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Recalled Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy – blue
Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product