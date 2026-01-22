 Skip to main content

Mikario Trading Convertible Baby Gyms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on TikTok Shop

  • Recalled Mikario Trading 5-in-1 Convertible Baby Gym
  • “Baby Gym” and “Item No.: CBPBG-PIN” are printed on a label stitched to the product on the edge of the mat at the bottom
Name of Product:
Mikario Trading 5-in-1 Convertible Baby Gyms
Hazard:

The recalled baby gyms violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the floor mats can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or deadly suffocation hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Mikario Trading collect at 209-232-8655 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at mikariorecall@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mikario Trading’s 5-in-1 baby gyms. The recalled baby gyms convert from an activity center to a tummy-time pillow mat. They were sold in pink and have a toy bar, six detachable plush toys and a set of milestone cards. “Baby Gym” and “Item No.: CBPBG-PIN” are printed on a label stitched to the product on the edge of the mat at the bottom.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the baby gyms and contact Mikario Trading for a full refund. Consumers should remove the toy bar, cut the cushion in half and send a photo of the destroyed gyms to mikariorecall@gmail.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
TikTok Shop from May 2025 through October 2025 for about $50.
Manufacturer(s):
Ningbo Resoul Digital Technology Co., Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Mikario Trading, Inc., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-215

