Aborder Products Recalls Cumbor Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.
About 4,520
Aborder Products toll-free at 800-539-9594 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@cumbor.cn, or online at https://cumborgates.com/recall/ or https://cumborgates.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Cumbor-branded retractable safety gates. The recalled gates have a metal frame and a mesh screen that measures about 34 inches high with an adjustable width up to 55 inches. The gates were sold in black, gray, and white and came with one or more suction cups. “Model Name: Retractable Safety Gate,” “Model Number: S5V2” and “Cohort Information: A202504S5V2A001” are printed on a label sewn to the mesh screen.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Aborder Products for a full refund. Consumers must destroy the gate by cutting through the mesh and send a photo of the destroyed gate to recall@cumbor.cn.
None reported
Aborder Products of Irving, Texas
