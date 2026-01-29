 Skip to main content

AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Vanfun

  • Recalled Teether Toy – Red
  • Recalled Teether Toy – Blue
Name of Product:
AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 49,410

Consumer Contact

Vanfun by email at recallmls@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toy. The teething toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or blue ball in the middle and six long pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings on one side and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model: 688-59” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately and contact Vanfun for full refund remedy. Consumers should cut and discard all string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the off-white main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed product to recallmls@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of 15 choking incidents and two incidents of children able to bite pieces off the silicone strings.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2022 to September 2025 for about $10.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Mailesi Technology Co., Ltd., dba Vanfun, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-219

Related Recalls

Recalled Giraffe Plush Toy w/Clip
Hobby Lobby Recalls Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys with Clips Due to Choking Hazard

The legs of the plush toy can detach from the body allowing the release of small beads that are on the legs, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Mikario Trading 5-in-1 Convertible Baby Gym
Mikario Trading Convertible Baby Gyms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on TikTok Shop

The recalled baby gyms violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the floor mats can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or deadly suffocation hazard.

Recalled Cumbor retractable safety gate - gray
Aborder Products Recalls Cumbor Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Recalled Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy – blue
Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.

Recalled Greatale Self-Feeding Pillow
Greatale Recalls Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation

The recalled self-feeding pillows hold the bottle at an unsafe angle while keeping it fixed in place so the infant cannot pull away. This can lead to aspiration of milk or formula, posing a risk of suffocation.

Recalled KEAWIS Crib Mattress
Yixing Trading Recalls KEAWIS Crib Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses

The aftermarket mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses, as the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards or non-full-sized cribs, which could create gaps posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can face a risk of suffocation in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product