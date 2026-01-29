 Skip to main content

Hobby Lobby Recalls Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys with Clips Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Giraffe Plush Toy w/Clip
  • Recalled Llama Plush Toy w/Clip
Name of Product:
Giraffe Plush Toy with clip, Llama Plush Toy with clip
Hazard:

The legs of the plush toy can detach from the body allowing the release of small beads that are on the legs, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 21,230

Consumer Contact

Hobby Lobby Stores toll-free at 800-326-7931 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer.service@hobbylobby.com or online at www.hobbylobby.com/customer-service/recalls or www.hobbylobby.com and click on “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a Giraffe Plush Toy with clip and a Llama Plush Toy with clip. The Giraffe with clip has a yellow body with a yellow claw clip. The legs of the giraffe are orange and blue with various colored paws. The ears are black and white animal print. The Giraffe measures about nine inches long. The Giraffe has “HL699436 or HL731481” printed on the white sewn-in label. The hang tag on the Giraffe has “2553675” printed on the front left corner. The Llama with clip has a white body with a green claw clip. The body has a mirror and orange triangle teether attached to the body. The legs of the Llama are orange and yellow with various colored paws. The Llama measures about 12 inches long. “HL699436” is printed on the white sewn-in label attached to the body. The hang tag on the plush has “2553634” printed on the front left corner.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Giraffe Plush Toy with clip and the Llama Plush Toy with clip and return to the nearest Hobby Lobby Store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the leg detaching from the body of the plush toy allowing the small beads to detach from the leg. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Hobby Lobby Stores nationwide and online at hobbylobby.com from May 2025 through December 2025 for between $6 (Giraffe) and $8 (Llama).
Importer(s):

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-226
Fast Track Recall

