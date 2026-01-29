Hobby Lobby Recalls Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys with Clips Due to Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves a Giraffe Plush Toy with clip and a Llama Plush Toy with clip. The Giraffe with clip has a yellow body with a yellow claw clip. The legs of the giraffe are orange and blue with various colored paws. The ears are black and white animal print. The Giraffe measures about nine inches long. The Giraffe has “HL699436 or HL731481” printed on the white sewn-in label. The hang tag on the Giraffe has “2553675” printed on the front left corner. The Llama with clip has a white body with a green claw clip. The body has a mirror and orange triangle teether attached to the body. The legs of the Llama are orange and yellow with various colored paws. The Llama measures about 12 inches long. “HL699436” is printed on the white sewn-in label attached to the body. The hang tag on the plush has “2553634” printed on the front left corner.