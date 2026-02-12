 Skip to main content

CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot

  • Recalled CheerKid Baby Bath Seat – front view
  • Recalled CheerKid Baby Bath Seat - sideview
  • Recalled CheerKid Baby Bath Seat – bottom view
  • “Model: BH-222” is printed on a label on the back of the seat
Name of Product:
CheerKid Baby Bath Seats
Hazard:

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 590

Consumer Contact

Babibaby by email at CheerKid-Recall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CheerKid-branded baby bath seats. The recalled bath seats are sold in gray, pink and light blue. They come with five suction cups on the bottom and have a multi-colored rolling abacus toy at the front. “Model: BH-222” is printed on a label on the back of the bath seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact Babibaby for a full refund. Consumers should write “Recalled” on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker, disassemble the bath seat by removing the back rest and arm restraints, discard the screws, cut the five suction cups on the bottom and send a photo of the disassembled recalled bath seat showing the marked front of the seat to CheerKid-Recall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com in September 2025 for about $35.
Retailers:

Hangzhouyoupengmaoyiyouxiangongsi (Hangzhou Youpeng Trading Co., Ltd.), dba Babibaby, of China, and Woot, of Carrollton, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-266

