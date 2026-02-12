CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.
Babibaby by email at CheerKid-Recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves CheerKid-branded baby bath seats. The recalled bath seats are sold in gray, pink and light blue. They come with five suction cups on the bottom and have a multi-colored rolling abacus toy at the front. “Model: BH-222” is printed on a label on the back of the bath seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact Babibaby for a full refund. Consumers should write “Recalled” on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker, disassemble the bath seat by removing the back rest and arm restraints, discard the screws, cut the five suction cups on the bottom and send a photo of the disassembled recalled bath seat showing the marked front of the seat to CheerKid-Recall@outlook.com.
Hangzhouyoupengmaoyiyouxiangongsi (Hangzhou Youpeng Trading Co., Ltd.), dba Babibaby, of China, and Woot, of Carrollton, Texas
