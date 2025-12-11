YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by BenTalk

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.
About 8,960
BenTalk at 213-579-2588 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at bentalkhere@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves YCXXKJ-branded baby bath seats sold in blue, gray, pink, and yellow. The bath seats have two detachable arms that serve as a restraint, four suction cups on the bottom, and three toys; a duck, a turtle, and a whale. “Model: YD-1958” is printed on a tracking label located on the back of the bath seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact BenTalk to request a full refund. Consumers should send two photos of the recalled bath seats to BenTalk at bentalkhere@outlook.com. The first photo should have “Recalled” written on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker. The second photo should show the bath seat disassembled with the components removed.
None reported
Zhengzhou Bentuo Trading Co., Ltd., dba BenTalk, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
