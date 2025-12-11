 Skip to main content

YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by BenTalk

  • Recalled YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seat and Toys – blue
  • Recalled YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seat – gray
  • Recalled YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seat - pink
  • Recalled YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seat - yellow
  • “Model: YD-1958” on tracking label on the back of the seat
Name of Product:
YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats
Hazard:

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 8,960

Consumer Contact

BenTalk at 213-579-2588 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at bentalkhere@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves YCXXKJ-branded baby bath seats sold in blue, gray, pink, and yellow. The bath seats have two detachable arms that serve as a restraint, four suction cups on the bottom, and three toys; a duck, a turtle, and a whale. “Model: YD-1958” is printed on a tracking label located on the back of the bath seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and contact BenTalk to request a full refund. Consumers should send two photos of the recalled bath seats to BenTalk at bentalkhere@outlook.com. The first photo should have “Recalled” written on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker. The second photo should show the bath seat disassembled with the components removed.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2024 through October 2025 for between $34 and $40.
Retailer:

Zhengzhou Bentuo Trading Co., Ltd., dba BenTalk, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-146

Related Recalls

Recalled Uuoeebb Infant Walker in gray
Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by BaoD

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a deadly fall hazard. In addition, the infant walkers have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled SKCAIHT Children’s Mermaid Costume
SKCAIHT Children’s Costumes Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold on Amazon by SKCAIHT Direct

The children’s costumes contain a prohibited phthalate, which violates the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Primark Little Bear 2-pack Soother Clip
Primark Recalls Little Bear 2-Pack Soother Clips Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The wooden button on the soother clips can come off, exposing a sharp screw, which can pose choking and laceration hazards.

Recalled Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers – “Waffle Bedding Accessory” in gray
Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Little Pea Shop

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Recalled High Chair in different modes
Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Sold on Amazon by Rotinyard

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached restraint system, posing a deadly fall hazard to babies. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped in the opening between the seat and tray, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. 

Recalled Sofoliana Baby Lounger
Sofoliana and Glotika Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Bosen US

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant and the enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing serious risks of fall and entrapment hazards to infants. In addition, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment and can cause death or serious injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product