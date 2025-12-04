 Skip to main content

Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Little Pea Shop

Name of Product:
Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers
Hazard:

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

Little Pea Shop by email at support@littlepeashop.com, or online at https://littlepeashop.com/pages/recall or https://littlepeashop.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of Little Pea Shop-branded padded crib bumpers. The “Waffle Bedding Accessory” style was sold as bumper pads in gray, pink, blue and white and in four different lengths: 23.5 inches, 47 inches, 78.5 inches and 94.5 inches. The “Plush Crib Bumper” style was sold as vertical crib slat covers with Velcro in beige and ivory in the shape of bears and rabbits or a star pattern.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Little Pea Shop for a full refund. Consumers should remove the crib bumpers, cut the padding and email a photo of the destroyed bumpers to support@littlepeashop.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
littlepeashop.com from October 2023 through October 2025 for between $30 and $80.
Retailer:

Little Pea Shop, of France

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-132

