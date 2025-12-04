Little Pea Shop Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Little Pea Shop

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to suffocation. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
This recall involves two styles of Little Pea Shop-branded padded crib bumpers. The “Waffle Bedding Accessory” style was sold as bumper pads in gray, pink, blue and white and in four different lengths: 23.5 inches, 47 inches, 78.5 inches and 94.5 inches. The “Plush Crib Bumper” style was sold as vertical crib slat covers with Velcro in beige and ivory in the shape of bears and rabbits or a star pattern.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Little Pea Shop for a full refund. Consumers should remove the crib bumpers, cut the padding and email a photo of the destroyed bumpers to support@littlepeashop.com.
None reported
Little Pea Shop, of France
