SKCAIHT Children’s Costumes Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold on Amazon by SKCAIHT Direct

The children’s costumes contain a prohibited phthalate, which violates the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 1,300
SKCAIHT Direct by email at pafiney@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves SKCAIHT-branded Mermaid costumes. The children’s recalled costumes consist of a dress and a matching headband. The glittery dress has a blue, purple and pink fabric skirt and a knit purple strapless top with a white starfish and other sea-themed embellishments. The headband has white ears with blue seashells, pink starfish and a mermaid tail. The costumes were sold in children’s size XL.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled costumes and take them away from children. Contact SKCAIHT Direct for a full refund. Consumers should cut the dress and submit a photo of the destroyed costume to pafiney@outlook.com.
None reported
Yiwu Qiangyao E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba SKCAIHT Direct, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.