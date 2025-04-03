Polaris Industries Recalls RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury Hazard

The fasteners on the vehicle’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints can be missing or loose and fail to protect the occupants, if the vehicle rolls over or tips over. This poses an injury hazard.
About 910 (In addition, about 10 ROVs were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/polaris-recalls-some-model-year-2022-2025-rzr-pro-r-and-rzr-pro-4-vehicles/ or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris 2022-2025 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 ROVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, gray, green and orange. The recalled vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat configurations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS” and “RZR” are printed on the sides of the vehicle. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer’s location. Polaris advises that consumers may continue to operate the recalled ROVs prior to inspection and repair at the dealer, but only if they conduct an inspection by following the ROPS Fastener Verification Instructions located on the firm’s website, and if the consumer finds the fasteners on the vehicle’s ROPS pillar joints are secure and in place while they are waiting for the repair to be completed at the dealer. Polaris is contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has identified two vehicles with missing fasteners and one vehicle with a fastener that was not tightened. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.