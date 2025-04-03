Polaris Industries Recalls RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer’s location. Polaris advises that consumers may continue to operate the recalled ROVs prior to inspection and repair at the dealer, but only if they conduct an inspection by following the ROPS Fastener Verification Instructions located on the firm’s website, and if the consumer finds the fasteners on the vehicle’s ROPS pillar joints are secure and in place while they are waiting for the repair to be completed at the dealer. Polaris is contacting registered owners directly.