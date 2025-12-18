Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard

The arm on the MP2 model of the fitness machine does not lock properly, which can allow the arm to swing unexpectedly, posing a risk of laceration or serious injury.
About 1,900
Amp Fit toll-free at 888-708-9560 CT Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by email at support@ampfit.com or online at http://joinamp.com/blog/product-safety-recall or click on https://joinamp.com/go and scroll on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the MP2 model of the AMP Smart Fitness Machine, a wall-mounted strength-training device. It provides full-body, resistance-based workouts utilizing an adjustable arm and integrates with Amp Fit digital app platform for personalized fitness training.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fitness machine and contact Amp Fit to schedule a free inspection and repair that will be conducted at the consumers’ residence by an authorized technician. The repair involves the replacement of a part within the shoulder cap of the locking mechanism that helps to ensure the locking mechanism is fully engaged.
The firm has received 10 reports of the arm on the fitness machine not locking properly, resulting in lacerations to the head and bruising to the shoulder and other body.
Amp Fit, Inc., of Middletown, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.