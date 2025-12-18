 Skip to main content

Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard

  • Recalled MP2 Model of Amp Smart Fitness Machine
  • Recalled MP2 Model of Amp Smart Fitness Machine
Name of Product:
AMP MP2 Smart Fitness Machine
Hazard:

The arm on the MP2 model of the fitness machine does not lock properly, which can allow the arm to swing unexpectedly, posing a risk of laceration or serious injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 1,900

Consumer Contact

Amp Fit toll-free at 888-708-9560 CT Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by email at support@ampfit.com or online at http://joinamp.com/blog/product-safety-recall or click on https://joinamp.com/go and scroll on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the MP2 model of the AMP Smart Fitness Machine, a wall-mounted strength-training device. It provides full-body, resistance-based workouts utilizing an adjustable arm and integrates with Amp Fit digital app platform for personalized fitness training. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fitness machine and contact Amp Fit to schedule a free inspection and repair that will be conducted at the consumers’ residence by an authorized technician. The repair involves the replacement of a part within the shoulder cap of the locking mechanism that helps to ensure the locking mechanism is fully engaged. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of the arm on the fitness machine not locking properly, resulting in lacerations to the head and bruising to the shoulder and other body.

Sold Online At:
Ampfit.com from January 2025 through August 2025 for about $1,800.
Importer(s):

Amp Fit, Inc., of Middletown, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-150
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19790 and NB19791
Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Recalled SereneLife 48” Above-Ground Pool Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18
SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.

Recalled TopHomer Pool Drain Cover
TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Pedego Fat Tire Trike
Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled X-PRO ATV Eagle 40cc (front view)
Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard, if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at high speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product