Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

This recall involves all Blue Wave brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information is printed on the original box and on the instruction manual and the Blue Wave logo is printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Blue Wave pool models subject to this recall include:

Model Description UPC Code NB19790 Blue Wave 15-Ft Rd 48-In Active Frame Pool 672875005895 NB19791 Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Active Frame Pool 672875005925 NB19797 Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool 672875006106 NB19798 Blue Wave 24-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool 672875006137 NB19890 Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875004874 NB19891 Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875004881 NB19900 Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Gray Rattan Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875009565 NB19902 Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Espresso Wicker Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875009589 NB19904 Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875009916 NB19905 Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875009923 NB19906 Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Aspen Swimming Pool Package W/Cover 672875009930 NB19907 Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover 672875009954 NB19908 Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 24-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover 672875009961 NB19909 Blue Wave Laguna 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover 672875009978 NB19910 Blue Wave Laguna 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover 672875009985



The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.