 Skip to main content

Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19790 and NB19791
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19797 and NB19798
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19890 and NB19891
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Model NB19900
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Model NB19902
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19904 and NB19905
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Model NB19906
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19907 and NB19908
  • Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19909 and NB19910
Name of Product:
Blue Wave brand 48-inch and taller above-ground pools
Hazard:

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 13,400

Consumer Contact

Blue Wave toll-free at (800) 603-0475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bluewaveproducts.com or online at www.bluewaveproducts.com/pages/recall or go to www.bluewaveproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Blue Wave brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information is printed on the original box and on the instruction manual and the Blue Wave logo is printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Blue Wave pool models subject to this recall include:

ModelDescriptionUPC Code
NB19790Blue Wave 15-Ft Rd 48-In Active Frame Pool672875005895
NB19791Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Active Frame Pool672875005925
NB19797Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool672875006106
NB19798Blue Wave 24-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool672875006137
NB19890Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875004874
NB19891Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875004881
NB19900Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Gray Rattan Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875009565
NB19902Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Espresso Wicker Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875009589
NB19904Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875009916
NB19905Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875009923
NB19906Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Aspen Swimming Pool Package W/Cover672875009930
NB19907Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover672875009954
NB19908Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 24-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover672875009961
NB19909Blue Wave Laguna 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover672875009978
NB19910Blue Wave Laguna 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover672875009985


The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.

Statement of Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Blue Wave to request a free repair kit. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Dunham’s Sports retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com from January 2021 through July 2025 for between $600 and $2,000 depending on the size and model of the pool and accessories purchased.
Importer(s):

Blue Wave Products Inc., of Batavia, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-263

Related Recalls

Recalled SereneLife 48” Above-Ground Pool Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18
SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.

Recalled TopHomer Pool Drain Cover
TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Pedego Fat Tire Trike
Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled MP2 Model of Amp Smart Fitness Machine
Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard

The arm on the MP2 model of the fitness machine does not lock properly, which can allow the arm to swing unexpectedly, posing a risk of laceration or serious injury.

Recalled X-PRO ATV Eagle 40cc (front view)
Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard, if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at high speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product