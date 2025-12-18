Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.
Blue Wave toll-free at (800) 603-0475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bluewaveproducts.com or online at www.bluewaveproducts.com/pages/recall or go to www.bluewaveproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Blue Wave brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information is printed on the original box and on the instruction manual and the Blue Wave logo is printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Blue Wave pool models subject to this recall include:
|Model
|Description
|UPC Code
|NB19790
|Blue Wave 15-Ft Rd 48-In Active Frame Pool
|672875005895
|NB19791
|Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Active Frame Pool
|672875005925
|NB19797
|Blue Wave 18-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool
|672875006106
|NB19798
|Blue Wave 24-Ft Rd 52-In Dark Cocoa Wicker Frame Pool
|672875006137
|NB19890
|Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875004874
|NB19891
|Blue Wave Rustic Cedar 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875004881
|NB19900
|Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Gray Rattan Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875009565
|NB19902
|Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Espresso Wicker Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875009589
|NB19904
|Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875009916
|NB19905
|Blue Wave 18-Ft Round 52-In Navy Blue Frame Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875009923
|NB19906
|Blue Wave 15-Ft Round 48-In Aspen Swimming Pool Package W/Cover
|672875009930
|NB19907
|Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover
|672875009954
|NB19908
|Blue Wave Mocha Wicker 24-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover
|672875009961
|NB19909
|Blue Wave Laguna 15-Ft Round 48-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover
|672875009978
|NB19910
|Blue Wave Laguna 18-Ft Round 52-In Deep Swimming Pool Package With Cover
|672875009985
The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.
Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.
CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.
Consumers should contact Blue Wave to request a free repair kit. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.
None reported
Blue Wave Products Inc., of Batavia, Illinois
