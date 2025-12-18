 Skip to main content

Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356
  • Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356 attached to rear bike rack (sold with carrier)
Name of Product:
Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers
Hazard:

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 650

Consumer Contact

Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or go to www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356. The product is black with a grey seat cushion, black harness straps, and red buckles. It attaches to a rear bike rack that was sold with the carrier. The impacted date codes are 712A0329BE and 712A0421BE. The model number and date code are located on the underside of the carrier.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Pacific Cycle for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pacific Cycle is aware of one incident where the buckles released. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com and schwinnbikes.com from May 2025 through September 2025 for between $190 and $230.
Importer(s):

Pacific Cycle Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-151

