Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 650
Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or go to www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356. The product is black with a grey seat cushion, black harness straps, and red buckles. It attaches to a rear bike rack that was sold with the carrier. The impacted date codes are 712A0329BE and 712A0421BE. The model number and date code are located on the underside of the carrier.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Pacific Cycle for a full refund.
Pacific Cycle is aware of one incident where the buckles released. No injuries have been reported.
Pacific Cycle Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.