SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.
About 80
SereneLife Home toll-free at 888-619-6770 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@serenelifehome.com or online at https://serenelifehome.com/pages/recalls or go to https://serenelifehome.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all SereneLife brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18 are included in this recall. Model information and the SereneLife logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool.
The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.
Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.
CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.
Consumers should stop using the recalled above-ground pools immediately and contact SereneLife Home for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide photographic evidence of destruction or disposal of the product to receive a full refund from SereneLife Home.
None reported
Sound Around Inc. dba SereneLife Home
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.