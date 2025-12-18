SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all SereneLife brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18 are included in this recall. Model information and the SereneLife logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool.

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.