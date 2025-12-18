 Skip to main content

SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

  • Recalled SereneLife 48” Above-Ground Pool Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18
Name of Product:
SereneLife brand 48-inch and taller above-ground pools
Hazard:

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 80

Consumer Contact

SereneLife Home toll-free at 888-619-6770 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@serenelifehome.com or online at https://serenelifehome.com/pages/recalls or go to https://serenelifehome.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” on the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all SereneLife brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18 are included in this recall. Model information and the SereneLife logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool.

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.

Statement of Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled above-ground pools immediately and contact SereneLife Home for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide photographic evidence of destruction or disposal of the product to receive a full refund from SereneLife Home.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Target.com and the SereneLife website (serenelifehome.com) from December 2021 through May 2025 for between $300 and $500 depending on the size and model of the pool and accessories purchased.
Importer(s):

Sound Around Inc. dba SereneLife Home

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-162

