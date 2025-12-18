Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.
About 400
Pedego toll-free at 800-646-8604 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pedego.com, or online at https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/pages/product-recalls or at www.pedegoelectricbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Fat Tire Trike, an aluminum adult three-wheeled electric tricycle. It has a rectangular label on the downtube near the front of the frame with the word “Pedego” printed on it. The product was sold in matte black.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fat Tire Trikes and contact Pedego to schedule a repair involving the replacement of a section of the frame, which will be installed by a Pedego dealer of their choice at no charge to the consumer. Consumers should fill out a registration form at https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/pages/product-recalls.
Pedego has received 16 reports of the trike frame breaking, including one report of a laceration to the leg.
Pedego, LLC, of Fountain View, California
