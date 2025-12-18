 Skip to main content

Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Pedego Fat Tire Trike
Name of Product:
Fat Tire Trikes
Hazard:

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 400

Consumer Contact

Pedego toll-free at 800-646-8604 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pedego.com, or online at https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/pages/product-recalls or at www.pedegoelectricbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Fat Tire Trike, an aluminum adult three-wheeled electric tricycle. It has a rectangular label on the downtube near the front of the frame with the word “Pedego” printed on it. The product was sold in matte black.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fat Tire Trikes and contact Pedego to schedule a repair involving the replacement of a section of the frame, which will be installed by a Pedego dealer of their choice at no charge to the consumer. Consumers should fill out a registration form at https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/pages/product-recalls.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pedego has received 16 reports of the trike frame breaking, including one report of a laceration to the leg.

Sold At:
Pedego stores nationwide and online at PedegoElectricBikes.com from March 2024 through March 2025 for between $3,500 and $4,000.
Importer(s):

Pedego, LLC, of Fountain View, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-152
Fast Track Recall

