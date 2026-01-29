Rear Bolts on Trek and Electra Electric Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Hyena

Description:

This recall involves the rear wheel bolts on model year 2026 Trek-branded FX+ 1 Midstep, FX+ 1S Midstep, FX+ 1 Stepover, and FX+ 1S Stepover, and Electra-branded Townie Go! Step Thru and Townie Go! S Step Thru electric bicycles sold before October 28, 2025. The bicycles come in various colors and sizes. The Trek bicycles have the word “TREK” printed on the downtube of the frame and “FX+” is printed on the top tube. The Electra bicycles have the word “townie” printed on the downtube, “electra” on the seat stay, and “go!” on the chain guard. The original rear wheel bolts are black and connect the motor to the rear frame of the bicycles.