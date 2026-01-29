Rear Bolts on Trek and Electra Electric Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Hyena

The rear wheel bolts can break when torqued, causing the wheel to separate from the bicycle, posing a fall hazard.
About 19,890
Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the rear wheel bolts on model year 2026 Trek-branded FX+ 1 Midstep, FX+ 1S Midstep, FX+ 1 Stepover, and FX+ 1S Stepover, and Electra-branded Townie Go! Step Thru and Townie Go! S Step Thru electric bicycles sold before October 28, 2025. The bicycles come in various colors and sizes. The Trek bicycles have the word “TREK” printed on the downtube of the frame and “FX+” is printed on the top tube. The Electra bicycles have the word “townie” printed on the downtube, “electra” on the seat stay, and “go!” on the chain guard. The original rear wheel bolts are black and connect the motor to the rear frame of the bicycles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with recalled bolts and contact an authorized Trek or Electra dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer’s location. The dealer will replace the original black rear wheel bolts with new silver rear wheel bolts. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer at https://www.trekbikes.com./us/en_US/store-finder/. Trek will provide consumers who participate in the recall with a $10 in-store credit toward any Trek, Electra or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is valid through December 31, 2026.
The firm has received seven reports of the rear wheel bolts breaking on affected bicycles. No injuries have been reported.
