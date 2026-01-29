Sunneday and Blue Bay Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Starmatrix Group

Description:

This recall involves all Sunneday and Blue Bay brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information and the Sunneday or Blue Bay logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models subject to this recall include:

Model Description UPC Code 70018 Sunneday Oasis Cottage 18’x52” 850022858529 70024 Sunneday Oasis Cottage 24’x52” 850022858536 358015W Blue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48” 191127003583 359015G Blue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48” 191127003590 360018W Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52” 191127003606 361018G Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52” 191127003613 380018T Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52” 191127003804

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.