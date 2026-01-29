 Skip to main content

Sunneday and Blue Bay Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Starmatrix Group

  • Recalled Sunneday Oasis Cottage Above-Ground Pool Models 70018 and 70024
  • Recalled Blue Bay Above-Ground Pool Models 358015W, 359015G, 360018W, 361018G, and 380018T
Name of Product:
Sunneday and Blue Bay brand 48-inch and taller above-ground pools
Hazard:

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 2,390

Consumer Contact

Starmatrix toll-free at (888) 254-2714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@starmatrix.cn or online at https://www.starmatrix.cn/page-81484.html or go to www.starmatrix.cn and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Sunneday and Blue Bay brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information and the Sunneday or Blue Bay logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models subject to this recall include:

ModelDescriptionUPC Code
70018Sunneday Oasis Cottage 18’x52”850022858529
70024Sunneday Oasis Cottage 24’x52”850022858536
358015WBlue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48”191127003583
359015GBlue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48”191127003590
360018WBlue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”191127003606
361018GBlue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”191127003613
380018TBlue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”191127003804

The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Starmatrix to request a free repair kit. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and www.sunneday.com from January 2024 through October 2025 for between $500 and $1,210 depending on the size and model of the pool and accessories purchased.
Manufacturer(s):
Starmatrix Group Inc., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-227

