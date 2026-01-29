Sunneday and Blue Bay Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Starmatrix Group

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.
About 2,390
Starmatrix toll-free at (888) 254-2714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@starmatrix.cn or online at https://www.starmatrix.cn/page-81484.html or go to www.starmatrix.cn and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Sunneday and Blue Bay brand above-ground pools 48 inches and taller. Model information and the Sunneday or Blue Bay logo are printed on the liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models subject to this recall include:
|Model
|Description
|UPC Code
|70018
|Sunneday Oasis Cottage 18’x52”
|850022858529
|70024
|Sunneday Oasis Cottage 24’x52”
|850022858536
|358015W
|Blue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48”
|191127003583
|359015G
|Blue Bay Softsided Pool 15’x48”
|191127003590
|360018W
|Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”
|191127003606
|361018G
|Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”
|191127003613
|380018T
|Blue Bay Softsided Pool 18’x52”
|191127003804
The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.
Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.
CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.
Consumers should contact Starmatrix to request a free repair kit. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.