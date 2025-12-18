 Skip to main content

TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS

  • Recalled TopHomer Pool Drain Cover
  • Recalled TopHomer Pool Drain Cover and Base
Name of Product:
TopHomer Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 1,040

Consumer Contact

TopHomerUS by email at Tophomer.recall@outlook.com or online at the TopHomerUS Amazon Seller Profile page

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TopHomer-branded 8-inch pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is 7.2 inches in diameter, and the bottom mounting plate is 8 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. “Listed suction fitting,” “SP-1053-B,” and “88D9 148 GPM” are printed on the center of the grate. “Use screws to keep grate secured to dram (drain) at all times” is printed on the outer ring of the grate.

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to the recalling firm by email at Tophomer.recall@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2025 for between $15 and $26.
Retailer:

Guangzhoushuoshenghaoyikejiyouxiangongsi, dba TopHomerUS, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-154

Related Recalls

Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19790 and NB19791
Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Recalled SereneLife 48” Above-Ground Pool Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18
SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.

Recalled Pedego Fat Tire Trike
Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled MP2 Model of Amp Smart Fitness Machine
Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard

The arm on the MP2 model of the fitness machine does not lock properly, which can allow the arm to swing unexpectedly, posing a risk of laceration or serious injury.

Recalled X-PRO ATV Eagle 40cc (front view)
Luyuan Recalls Youth ATVs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard, if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at high speed. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product