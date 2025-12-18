TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.
About 1,040
TopHomerUS by email at Tophomer.recall@outlook.com or online at the TopHomerUS Amazon Seller Profile page
Recall Details
This recall involves TopHomer-branded 8-inch pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is 7.2 inches in diameter, and the bottom mounting plate is 8 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. “Listed suction fitting,” “SP-1053-B,” and “88D9 148 GPM” are printed on the center of the grate. “Use screws to keep grate secured to dram (drain) at all times” is printed on the outer ring of the grate.
Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to the recalling firm by email at Tophomer.recall@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.
None reported
Guangzhoushuoshenghaoyikejiyouxiangongsi, dba TopHomerUS, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.