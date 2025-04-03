AliExpress Recalls Mini Travel Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.
About 50
AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at AliExpress Buyer’s Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves XZT Huizhou’s compact mini hair dryers. The foldable dryers were sold in blue, green, pink and white, and have a white switch with two gear settings and a thermostatic function. “Fashion Hair Dryer” and an image of two animal faces appear on the side of the hair dryer next to a white button with “OK” embossed on it.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryer and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled hair dryer by cutting the cord and disposing of it. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed hair dryer to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
Huizhou Bailitong Electronics Co. Ltd., dba XZT Huizhou, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.