Mad Rabbit Recalls “RELIEVE” Lidocaine Numbing Cream Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled RELIEVE Numbing Cream – Outer Packaging
  • Recalled RELIEVE Numbing Cream
Name of Product:
“RELIEVE” Numbing Cream
Hazard:

The numbing cream contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The numbing cream’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 25, 2025
Units:

About 28,000

Consumer Contact

Mad Rabbit via email at product@madrabbit.com or online at https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/product-recalls or at https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/contact-us and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “RELIEVE” numbing cream. The cream comes in a short wide-mouthed white container. A label is located on the front with black lettering and “RELIEVE” in large type and the company’s logo and “Mad Rabbit”, “Numbing Cream” and “Menthol” in smaller type.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled numbing cream out of the sight and reach of children and contact Mad Rabbit via email or online for a free child-resistant lid to store the products. Once the product is secured, consumers can use the product as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Trade shows, tattoo shops, and other retailers nationwide and online at MadRabbit.com from October 2024 through August 2025 for about $26.
Distributor(s):
Mad Rabbit Inc., of Los Angeles, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-477

