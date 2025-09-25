Mad Rabbit Recalls “RELIEVE” Lidocaine Numbing Cream Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The numbing cream contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The numbing cream’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 28,000
Mad Rabbit via email at product@madrabbit.com or online at https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/product-recalls or at https://www.madrabbit.com/pages/contact-us and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
This recall involves “RELIEVE” numbing cream. The cream comes in a short wide-mouthed white container. A label is located on the front with black lettering and “RELIEVE” in large type and the company’s logo and “Mad Rabbit”, “Numbing Cream” and “Menthol” in smaller type.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled numbing cream out of the sight and reach of children and contact Mad Rabbit via email or online for a free child-resistant lid to store the products. Once the product is secured, consumers can use the product as directed.
- Contact a media specialist.