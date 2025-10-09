Living Glow Portable Waist Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting; Sold by HSN

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.
About 48,000
Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting at support@waistfanrecall.info or online at https://www.waistfanrecall.info/ for more information.
The recall includes the Living Glow five-in-one portable waist fan (model number CP-WFLED01). The model number is found on the label on the back of the fan. The recalled waist fan features five fan speeds, a three-mode flashlight and could be used as a power bank. The recalled fans were sold in gray, white, aqua, coral, red, and sage green. They feature a metal clip for attaching to a belt and a strap for wearing around the neck. The fans measure about 3.6 inches wide by 4 inches tall.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waist fan and register at https://www.waistfanrecall.info to receive a full refund. After registering for the recall, consumers should disable the portable fan per the firm’s instructions, then dispose of it in accordance with local and state regulations and not discard it in the household trash.
The firm has received four reports of the portable waist fan melting or catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
