Living Glow Portable Waist Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting; Sold by HSN

Description:

The recall includes the Living Glow five-in-one portable waist fan (model number CP-WFLED01). The model number is found on the label on the back of the fan. The recalled waist fan features five fan speeds, a three-mode flashlight and could be used as a power bank. The recalled fans were sold in gray, white, aqua, coral, red, and sage green. They feature a metal clip for attaching to a belt and a strap for wearing around the neck. The fans measure about 3.6 inches wide by 4 inches tall.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.