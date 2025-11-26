 Skip to main content

McLee Creations Recalls MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards

Name of Product:
MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 740

Consumer Contact

 Visit the company website at www.myonlystyler.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page or https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers. The hair dryer was sold in white with black bristles and has “MY ONLY STYLER” printed on the handle. Model number “MOS-22” is printed on the back of the handle. The hair dryer measures 12 inches long by 1.75 inches wide. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact McLee Creations to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal at https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recall-registration/  and follow the disposal instructions provided on the website https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recalls.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from November 2022 through October 2025 for between $50 and $60.
Importer(s):

McLee Creations LLC, of Valencia, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-125
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

