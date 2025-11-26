McLee Creations Recalls MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in.
Visit the company website at www.myonlystyler.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page or https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers. The hair dryer was sold in white with black bristles and has “MY ONLY STYLER” printed on the handle. Model number “MOS-22” is printed on the back of the handle. The hair dryer measures 12 inches long by 1.75 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact McLee Creations to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal at https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recall-registration/ and follow the disposal instructions provided on the website https://www.myonlystyler.com/product-recalls.
None reported
McLee Creations LLC, of Valencia, California
